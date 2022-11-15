Corn Syrup Market Size 2022 Industry Share, Supply-Demand, Growing Trends, Top Players Analysis and Regional Forecast 2030

The global corn syrup market size was US$ 9.8 billion in 2021. The global corn syrup market size is forecast to reach US$ 13.01 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc1659
Corn syrup, also known as maize in some countries, is a food syrup derived from corn starch that contains different levels of maltose and higher oligosaccharides. For confectioners, corn syrup is also referred to as glucose syrup. Corn syrup is used in food to improve flavor, prevent sugar from crystallizing, add volume, and soften the texture of the food. Dilute hydrochloric acid, and maize starch was combined, and the combination was then heated under pressure to create corn syrup. Generally speaking, corn syrups are used as a humectant, a sweetener, and a thickener in commercially prepared foods.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
The growing production of food & beverages to fulfill the increasing global population demand. In the next 30 years, the world’s population is likely to increase by 2 billion, from 7.7 billion in 2020 to 9.7 billion in 2050, according to the United Nations World Population Prospects 2019. It is anticipated that this considerable increase in population will increase the demand for food goods, which, in turn, will drive the global industry.
The increasing demand for bakery products owing to modifying consumer choices toward ready-to-eat food products and enhancing living standards boosts the global market growth. In developed economies, a person consumes 15 to 50 kilograms of bakery items annually, compared to 1 to 2 kilograms in developing countries.
The growing prevalence of diabetes and other diseases owing to the rising consumption of sweeteners and the increasing health consciousness among consumers may slow down the overall market growth.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global market. Several governments worldwide enacted lockdowns in order to curb the virus from spreading. This led to the shutdown of manufacturing buildings, shortage of labor, lack of raw materials, and disturbances in the supply chain, which affected the production of corn syrup.
Get a Sample PDF copy of the report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc1659
Regional Insights
North America held dominance in the market in 2021 and is forecast to have a considerable revenue share during the forecast period. Due to the fact that the U.S. is the largest consumer and producer of corn syrup. As a result of the increased demand for processed food, confectioneries, baked food, and ready-to-drink beverages in the U.S. Additionally, the ample availability of corn as raw material for corn syrup production is a major advantage for regional manufacturers of corn syrup. Thus, these factors drive the market growth in the region.
Leading Competitors
The leading prominent companies profiled in the global corn syrup market are:
Archer Daniels Midland Company
Cargill, Incorporated
ingredion
Roquette America, Inc.
Tate & Lyle Ingredients Americas, Inc.
Karo Syrups
COFCO Rongshi Bio-technology Co. Ltd.
Grain Processing Corporation
Global Sweetners Holdings Ltd.
Xiwang Sugar Holdings Company Limited
Other Prominent Players
Scope of the Report
The global corn syrup market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region.
Segmentation based on Type
Light Syrup
Dark Syrup
Corn Syrup Solids
High Fructose Corn Syrup
Segmentation based on Application
Food and Beverages
Pharmaceuticals
Segmentation based on Distribution Channel
B2B
B2C
Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc1659
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Aim of the Report
- This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.
- Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.
- It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.
- The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.
Key questions answered in the global market report are:
— How does a global company acquire markets?
— What are its core strategies and policies?
— What factors will influence the market over the forecast period?
— What are the factors driving and restraining the market?
— What are the leading competitors in the global market?
— Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?
Full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc1659
About Report Ocean:
We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.
Get in Touch with Us:
Report Ocean:
Email:sales@reportocean.com
Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)
Website:https://www.reportocean.com/