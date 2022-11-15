Corn Syrup Market Size 2022 Industry Share, Supply-Demand, Growing Trends, Top Players Analysis and Regional Forecast 2030

The global corn syrup market size was US$ 9.8 billion in 2021. The global corn syrup market size is forecast to reach US$ 13.01 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc1659

Corn syrup, also known as maize in some countries, is a food syrup derived from corn starch that contains different levels of maltose and higher oligosaccharides. For confectioners, corn syrup is also referred to as glucose syrup. Corn syrup is used in food to improve flavor, prevent sugar from crystallizing, add volume, and soften the texture of the food. Dilute hydrochloric acid, and maize starch was combined, and the combination was then heated under pressure to create corn syrup. Generally speaking, corn syrups are used as a humectant, a sweetener, and a thickener in commercially prepared foods.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The growing production of food & beverages to fulfill the increasing global population demand. In the next 30 years, the world’s population is likely to increase by 2 billion, from 7.7 billion in 2020 to 9.7 billion in 2050, according to the United Nations World Population Prospects 2019. It is anticipated that this considerable increase in population will increase the demand for food goods, which, in turn, will drive the global industry.

The increasing demand for bakery products owing to modifying consumer choices toward ready-to-eat food products and enhancing living standards boosts the global market growth. In developed economies, a person consumes 15 to 50 kilograms of bakery items annually, compared to 1 to 2 kilograms in developing countries.

The growing prevalence of diabetes and other diseases owing to the rising consumption of sweeteners and the increasing health consciousness among consumers may slow down the overall market growth.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global market. Several governments worldwide enacted lockdowns in order to curb the virus from spreading. This led to the shutdown of manufacturing buildings, shortage of labor, lack of raw materials, and disturbances in the supply chain, which affected the production of corn syrup.

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc1659

Regional Insights

North America held dominance in the market in 2021 and is forecast to have a considerable revenue share during the forecast period. Due to the fact that the U.S. is the largest consumer and producer of corn syrup. As a result of the increased demand for processed food, confectioneries, baked food, and ready-to-drink beverages in the U.S. Additionally, the ample availability of corn as raw material for corn syrup production is a major advantage for regional manufacturers of corn syrup. Thus, these factors drive the market growth in the region.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global corn syrup market are:

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Cargill, Incorporated

ingredion

Roquette America, Inc.

Tate & Lyle Ingredients Americas, Inc.

Karo Syrups

COFCO Rongshi Bio-technology Co. Ltd.

Grain Processing Corporation

Global Sweetners Holdings Ltd.

Xiwang Sugar Holdings Company Limited

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global corn syrup market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

Light Syrup

Dark Syrup

Corn Syrup Solids

High Fructose Corn Syrup

Segmentation based on Application

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Segmentation based on Distribution Channel

B2B

B2C

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc1659

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

Key questions answered in the global market report are:

— How does a global company acquire markets?

— What are its core strategies and policies?

— What factors will influence the market over the forecast period?

— What are the factors driving and restraining the market?

— What are the leading competitors in the global market?

— Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?

Full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc1659

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/