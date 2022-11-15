Digital Showers Market 2022 Growth Statistics, Industry Share, Latest Trends, Revenue, Growth Drivers, Size Estimate and Forecast till 2030

The global digital showers market size was US$ 4.1 billion in 2021. The global digital showers market size is forecast to reach US$ 7.7 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The main component of a digital shower is a digital interface that allows for exact control of variables such as water temperature, lighting, water pressure, music, various user preferences, and so forth. Installing a digital shower together with coordinating components like speakers, LED lighting, rain showerheads, and other things would help one to create the best experience possible. Digital showers, whether wired or wireless, come with cutting-edge features, including eco and warm-up modes as well as smartphone control. Digital showers encourage water conservation and discourage the overuse of water, which reduces water waste. Additionally, digital showers use thermostats to control the temperature of the water.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The rising awareness about water conservation and growing demand for digital showers to regulate water temperature drive the global market.

The increased cost of installation of digital showers may slow down the overall industry expansion.

The increasing incomes, shifts in people’s lifestyles, and the rising adoption of smart appliances for residential and non-residential applications boost the global market growth.

The rising advancements in sensor technology are forecast to offer lucrative opportunities for the global market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global market. Governments from a number of nations have enacted lockdowns to stop the virus’s spread. As a result of the lockdown, production and construction operations had to suspend entirely or in part. This had an impact on the digital showering market and disrupted the supply chain. On the other hand, there has been an increase in demand for the installation of touchless digital showers in public restrooms, particularly in commercial infrastructures. This limits COVID-19 transmission and prevents public contact in restrooms. Additionally, it is projected that the progressive reopening of manufacturing facilities would lead to the resumption of production facilities and the recovery of the market share for digital showers.

Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific region accounted for a significant market share in 2021 and is forecast to remain dominant over the forecast period. As a result of growing urbanization, increasing construction activities, rising disposable income, and a surge in the adoption of smart devices among consumers.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global digital shower market are:

Masco Corporation

Jacuzzi Group Worldwide

Jaquar And Company Private Limited

Moen Inc.

ROHL LLC

Aqualisa

Hansgrohe AG

Kohler Co.

TRITON SHOWERS

MX Group

Zoe Industries Inc.

Gainsborough Showers

Aloys F. Dornbracht GmbH and Co. KG

Vigo Industries LLC

Vola A/S

Delta faucet company

Grohe AG

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global digital shower market segmentation focuses on Application, Type, Water Fed, and Region.

Segmentation based on Application

Residential

Non-Residential

Segmentation based on Type

Shower Head

Shower System

Segmentation based on Water Fed

Rear Wall Fed

Ceiling Fed

Ceiling and Wall Fed

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

Key questions answered in the global market report are:

— How does a global company acquire markets?

— What are its core strategies and policies?

— What factors will influence the market over the forecast period?

— What are the factors driving and restraining the market?

— What are the leading competitors in the global market?

— Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?

