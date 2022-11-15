Digital Showers Market 2022 Growth Statistics, Industry Share, Latest Trends, Revenue, Growth Drivers, Size Estimate and Forecast till 2030

The global digital showers market size was US$ 4.1 billion in 2021. The global digital showers market size is forecast to reach US$ 7.7 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
The main component of a digital shower is a digital interface that allows for exact control of variables such as water temperature, lighting, water pressure, music, various user preferences, and so forth. Installing a digital shower together with coordinating components like speakers, LED lighting, rain showerheads, and other things would help one to create the best experience possible. Digital showers, whether wired or wireless, come with cutting-edge features, including eco and warm-up modes as well as smartphone control. Digital showers encourage water conservation and discourage the overuse of water, which reduces water waste. Additionally, digital showers use thermostats to control the temperature of the water.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
The rising awareness about water conservation and growing demand for digital showers to regulate water temperature drive the global market.
The increased cost of installation of digital showers may slow down the overall industry expansion.
The increasing incomes, shifts in people’s lifestyles, and the rising adoption of smart appliances for residential and non-residential applications boost the global market growth.
The rising advancements in sensor technology are forecast to offer lucrative opportunities for the global market.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global market. Governments from a number of nations have enacted lockdowns to stop the virus’s spread. As a result of the lockdown, production and construction operations had to suspend entirely or in part. This had an impact on the digital showering market and disrupted the supply chain. On the other hand, there has been an increase in demand for the installation of touchless digital showers in public restrooms, particularly in commercial infrastructures. This limits COVID-19 transmission and prevents public contact in restrooms. Additionally, it is projected that the progressive reopening of manufacturing facilities would lead to the resumption of production facilities and the recovery of the market share for digital showers.
Regional Analysis
The Asia Pacific region accounted for a significant market share in 2021 and is forecast to remain dominant over the forecast period. As a result of growing urbanization, increasing construction activities, rising disposable income, and a surge in the adoption of smart devices among consumers.
Leading Competitors
The leading prominent companies profiled in the global digital shower market are:
Masco Corporation
Jacuzzi Group Worldwide
Jaquar And Company Private Limited
Moen Inc.
ROHL LLC
Aqualisa
Hansgrohe AG
Kohler Co.
TRITON SHOWERS
MX Group
Zoe Industries Inc.
Gainsborough Showers
Aloys F. Dornbracht GmbH and Co. KG
Vigo Industries LLC
Vola A/S
Delta faucet company
Grohe AG
Other Prominent Players
Scope of the Report
The global digital shower market segmentation focuses on Application, Type, Water Fed, and Region.
Segmentation based on Application
Residential
Non-Residential
Segmentation based on Type
Shower Head
Shower System
Segmentation based on Water Fed
Rear Wall Fed
Ceiling Fed
Ceiling and Wall Fed
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
