Kyphoplasty Market 2022 Segment by Types, Applications, Leading Players Update, SWOT Analysis and Forecast 2030

The global kyphoplasty market size was US$ 632.45 million in 2021. The global kyphoplasty market size is forecast to reach US$ 1086.7 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc1657

Kyphoplasty help in the treatment of excruciating spinal compression fractures. An entire or a portion of a spine bone collapses in a compression fracture. It entails using a balloon-like device to make room for the surgery and injecting a specific cement into the spine. A vertebroplasty called kyphoplasty lessens discomfort while restoring the height of a damaged vertebra. Vertebral body compression fractures, which are minor breaks in the substantial bone mass that forms the spinal cord’s front segment, are one of the conditions that can be treated with this procedure. It’s a specific procedure that is exclusively applied to patients who have experienced a vertebral fracture, not for conditions like disc rupture or arthritis.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The growth in the elderly population, increase in cases of osteoporosis & arthritis, and spine disorders drive the global market.

The growing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures in orthopedics, rising health expenditure and enhancing health reimbursements boost the global market growth.

The advancing healthcare sector, the improvement in technology, and the rising adoption of technologies such as IoT, AI, and robotics in the healthcare industry are forecast to offer lucrative opportunities for the global market.

The post-surgery difficulties, such as cement leakage may slow down the overall market growth.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global market. In order to expand hospital capacity for patients diagnosed with COVID-19, a significant number of clinics and hospitals around the world underwent restructuring. A potential backlog in non-essential procedures developed as a result of the sharp increase in COVID-19 cases. The lockout caused delays in the production and delivery of critical medical supplies. Limited access to medical treatment, a staffing deficit in the healthcare industry, and an increase in COVID-19-related hospitalization are a few more variables that have an impact on the market.

On the other hand, the acceptance of novel devices and the continued development of specialized infrastructure for spinal procedures will fuel robust growth throughout the projected period due to the decline of COVID-19 patients.

Regional Analysis

North America acquired the highest revenue share in 2021 and is forecast to maintain its share over the predicted years. As a result of the rising awareness levels and advanced healthcare infrastructure. In addition, the increasing prevalence of osteoporosis, back pain, and spine fractures are factors dominating the market growth in the region.

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc1657

The Asia Pacific region is forecast to have a lucrative growth rate during the predicted period. As a result of the rising patient pool and growing healthcare infrastructure. In addition, the rise in the elderly population and the growing procedure acceptance. Additionally, the accessibility of advanced procedures in fracture stabilization, regulations of the conventional approach, advancing incidence of vertebral compression fracture, increasing cases of osteoporosis, and advancement in healthcare infrastructure drive the market growth in the region.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global kyphoplasty market are:

Medtronic Inc.

Smith & Nephew

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.)

IZI Medical Products

CareFusion

Merit Medical Systems

joimax GmbH

G21 S.r.l.

Joline GmbH & Co. KG

Seawon MediTech

Hensler Surgical Products

Taeyeon Medical Co., Ltd.

iMEDICOM

Jiangsu ChangMei Medtech Co., Ltd.

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global kyphoplasty market segmentation focuses on Product, Indication, End-User, and Region.

Segmentation based on Product

Kyphoplasty Systems

Accessories

Segmentation based on Indication

Osteoporosis

Others

Segmentation based on End-User

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc1657

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

Key questions answered in the global market report are:

— How does a global company acquire markets?

— What are its core strategies and policies?

— What factors will influence the market over the forecast period?

— What are the factors driving and restraining the market?

— What are the leading competitors in the global market?

— Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?

Full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc1657

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/