Tankless Water Heater Market Size, Growth Statistics 2022 Industry Demand, Upcoming Investments and Forecast to 2030

The global tankless water heater market size was US$ 6.3 billion in 2021. The global tankless water heater market size is forecast to reach US$ 12.3 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The tankless water heater is a piece of heating equipment that warms water using either gas or electricity as the fuel source. It differs from conventional or tanked water heaters in that it heats water as it goes through the heating units quickly rather than storing it. Tankless water heaters use a water flow sensor that turns on automatically when it detects water flow. In comparison to the conventional storage-tank type of water heater, the tankless model has a longer lifespan and occupies less space. The various tankless water heater models can produce hot water at a flow rate ranging from 3.4 to 9.8 gallons per minute (GPM).

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The increasing demand for tankless electric water heater from commercial applications such as restaurants, food processing, laundry, and others drive the global market.

The power outages & intermittent power supply, and the increased cost of vent materials may slow down the overall market growth.

The increase in emphasis on manufacturing tankless electric water heaters with safety understanding, improved quality, and energy efficiency is forecast to offer lucrative opportunities for the global market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global market. Due to the worldwide lockout, the growth rates of several businesses, including those in the building and construction, transportation, oil and gas, automotive, and energy sectors, have decreased. As a result, there was less demand for tankless water heaters, which hindered the market’s expansion in 2020. However, the reopening of construction activities is forecast to boost the market in the upcoming market.

Regional Analysis

Europe accounted for a significant market share in 2021 and is forecast to remain dominant during the forecast period. As a result of the existence of leading companies and a high consumer base in the region. In addition, the growing adoption of tankless water heaters in countries such as Switzerland, Germany, and the U.K., and increasing demand from the commercial sector, including restaurants, hotels, and hospitals, will drive market growth in the region.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global tankless water heater market are:

A. O. Smith

Bradford White Corporation

EcoSmart Green Energy Products, Inc.

GENERAL ELECTRIC

NORITZ Corporation

Navien Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Stiebel Eltron, Inc.

Westinghouse Electric Corporation

V-Guard Industries Ltd

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global tankless water heater market segmentation focuses on Type, Energy Source, Energy Factor, End-User, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

Condensing

Non-Condensing

Segmentation based on Energy Source

Electric

Gas

Segmentation based on Energy Factor

0.80 to 0.90 EF

0.91 to 0.99 EF

Segmentation based on End-User

Residential

Commercial

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

Key questions answered in the global market report are:

— How does a global company acquire markets?

— What are its core strategies and policies?

— What factors will influence the market over the forecast period?

— What are the factors driving and restraining the market?

— What are the leading competitors in the global market?

— Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?

