Taiwan promotes program to keep skilled migrant workers as permanent residents

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Ministry of Labor (MOL) has rolled out the "Labor Policies and Retaining Talented Immigrant Workers for Long-term Employment" program, hoping to solve labor shortage problems and keep skilled workers in the country.

The MOL held a meeting to explain the program in Yunlin County on Tuesday (Nov. 15), CNA reported.

Minister of Labor Hsu Ming-chun (許銘春) said in the meeting that Taiwan’s working population aged 15 to 64 is at about 16.30 million this year, but the workforce will shrink to 7.76 million by 2070 due to the decreasing birth rate, aging population, and other factors.

According to the minister, many business owners have told her that skilled migrant workers are forced to return to their home countries after they are properly trained. Therefore, the MOL promotes the Labor Policies and Retaining Talented Immigrant Workers for Long-term Employment program to help businesses retain valuable mid-level talent, she added.

In addition to lifting the time limit placed on how many years migrant workers are allowed to stay in Taiwan and exempting employers from paying employment security fees, the program allows migrant workers to apply for permanent residence after they have worked for five years as mid-level technical personnel, CNA quoted the minister as saying.

The program is open to migrant workers who have worked in manufacturing, construction, agriculture (limited to outreach agriculture, orchids, mushrooms, and vegetables), marine fishing industries, or as care workers for more than six years. The program is also applicable to foreign students who have an associate degree or above from a Taiwanese school, and meet the three technical conditions of obtaining the required technician certificate, completing 80 hours of training, and completing a practice certification.

Foreign workers whose regular salaries reach NT$35,000 (US$1,120) can apply for the program without having to meet the technical requirements.