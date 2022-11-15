Berkshire Hathaway discloses US$4.1 billion stake in Taiwan’s TSMC

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Berkshire Hathaway Inc. disclosed in filings released Monday (Nov. 14) that it has acquired US$4.1 billion (NT$127 billion) of stock in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC).

According to Reuters, Berkshire said it had around 60.1 million American depository shares in TSMC in Monday’s regulatory disclosure detailing its U.S.-listed equity investments as of Sept. 30. Reuters noted that Berkshire typically shies away from large technology investments, but it does gravitate toward companies it feels have distinct competitive advantages.

TSMC is the world’s largest contract chipmaker. As of the second quarter for 2022, the Taiwanese chipmaker controlled 53.4% of the global pure-play foundry sector, according to research firm TrendForce.

It is a major supplier to Apple, Nvidia, MediaTek, and Qualcomm, among others. News of Berkshire’s position in TSMC sent the chipmaker’s shares up more than 6% on Tuesday (Nov. 15), Reuters noted.