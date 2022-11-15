Alexa
German state secretary for economics and climate action visits Taiwan

Federal state secretary Brantner will meet MOFA Vice Minister Alexander Yui

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/11/15 15:22
German Parliamentary State Secretary Franziska Brantner is visiting Taiwan Nov. 15-16. (Facebook, Franziska Brantner photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In the latest sign of intensifying relations between Germany and Taiwan, Parliamentary State Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Action Franziska Brantner arrived in Taipei Tuesday (Nov. 15) for a two-day visit.

The government official, who also sits in the Bundestag for the Green Party, will meet with senior members of Taiwan’s government, including Vice Foreign Minister Alexander Yui (俞大㵢), a report in Germany’s Handelsblatt said. Neither the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) nor Germany’s representative office provided details about the rest of her agenda, per the Liberty Times.

Brantner’s visit followed trips by two multiparty delegations from the Bundestag to Taiwan last month, with points of interest covering the country’s semiconductor sector, human rights, and the threat from China. The lawmakers also met with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文).

In the opposite direction, National Science and Technology Council Minister Wu Tsung-tsong (吳政忠) was departing Tuesday for a visit to France and Germany which would include a meeting with Bettina Stark-Watzinger, the federal minister of education and research.
