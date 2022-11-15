Taiwan adds 18,509 local COVID cases, 43 deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) confirmed 18,509 local COVID cases on Tuesday (Nov. 15), with 49 imported cases and 43 deaths.

The number of local cases decreased 25.8% from the same day last week.

Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC's medical response division, reported that among randomly sampled local cases last week, 98% were infected with Omicron BA.5. The BQ.1 variant was also detected among sampled local infections last week.

At Tuesday's press briefing, CECC Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), said 5.25 million out of the 6.29 million seasonal flu vaccine doses procured this year have been administered and the center has distributed an additional 200,000 doses of the vaccines in response to the high demand for the flu vaccine. Recently, the country has reported three severe cases of Influenza A H3N2; a young child aged under five, a man in his 70s, and a woman in her 90s, with both of the older individuals passing away.

Local cases

Local cases included 8,565 males and 9,934 females, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s. A total of 10 cases are still under investigation.

New Taipei City reported 2,742 cases, 2,569 cases in Kaohsiung City, 2,064 in Taichung City, 1,894 in Tainan City, 1,709 in Taipei City, 1,708 in Taoyuan City, 999 in Changhua County, 755 in Pingtung County, 621 Yunlin County, 515 in Miaoli County, 456 in Chiayi County, 428 in Hsinchu City, 376 in Hsinchu City, 366 in Nantou County, 308 in Chiayi City, 251 in Yilan County, 236 in Keelung City, 227 in Hualien County, 157 in Taitung County, 74 in Kinmen County, 53 in Penghu County, and one in Lienchiang County.

Imported cases

The 49 imported cases included 24 males and 25 females, ranging in age from their 20s to their 90s.

COVID deaths

The 43 deaths included 26 males and 17 females, ranging in age from their 50s to 90s. All were classified as severe cases and 42 had a history of chronic disease. Among them, 28 had not received a third dose of a COVID vaccine.

Total COVID case statistics

Taiwan has confirmed 8,069,442 cases, of which 8,069,442 were local and 37,023 were imported. So far, 13,645 individuals have succumbed to the disease, with 17 deaths reported among imported cases.