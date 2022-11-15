Taipei launches animal rescue hotline

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei announced Tuesday (Nov. 15) the launch of a new hotline for animals—1959—that helps cut the time needed to aid animals in need of rescue.

The 24-hour hotline allows for reporting of animals that need rescue and inquiries for animal protection-related information. Anyone who spots an injured, trapped, or abused animal in the city can call the hotline for help.

Complaints have been filed about the old hotline, 87913064, being difficult to remember, said the Taipei City Animal Protection Office (APO).

Last year the city received 9,844 reports, saving 1,300 dogs and cats as well as 4,000 other animals. Those that required medical intervention were sent to the 24 partner hospitals for treatment, according to the APO.

Taipei has made efforts to improve the welfare of animals, one example being the establishment of dog parks. On Sunday (Nov. 13), it inaugurated a new one in Zhongshan District, the 19th such facility in the city. With its opening, the 12 administrative districts now boast at least one dog park each.