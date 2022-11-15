Taiwan welcomes President Biden’s comments during his G20 meeting with Xi

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) has expressed its approval and gratitude for comments made by United States President Joe Biden about Taiwan at his meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping (習近平) during the G20 summit in Bali on Monday (Nov. 14).

MOFA specifically referred to a readout of the meeting posted on the White House’s website. The ministry specifically mentioned U.S. opposition to unilateral changes to the status quo and its objections to China’s “increasingly aggressive actions toward Taiwan” jeopardizing global prosperity.

In its news release, MOFA emphasized how the Biden administration, since taking office in Jan. 2021, had repeatedly proclaimed its support for Taiwan to be “rock solid.” After House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s early August visit to Taipei was followed by large-scale Chinese live-fire drills near Taiwan, senior administration members have made statements at international forums defending the status quo and the security of the Taiwan Strait.

MOFA said the country would continue to improve its self-defense capabilities in the face of the growing threat from authoritarian regimes, and cooperate closely with nations sharing similar ideals of freedom and democracy.