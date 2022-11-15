World's number one DJ Hardwell to perform in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After six years, the world’s number one DJ Hardwell will come to Taiwan to host his solo concert at Dajia Riverside Park on Dec. 18.

Hardwell was voted the world's number-one DJ by DJ Mag in 2013 and 2014. The artist made his debut performance in Taipei in 2016 and tickets sold out in three days.

After four years of hiatus, the DJ had his comeback show at Ultra Music Festival in Miami in March with his latest album titled “Rebel Never Dies.” He closed out the world-famous music event on the main stage with over 150,000 fans.



Rebel Never Dies. (YouTube video)

After heading to Amsterdam and New York, the 34-year-old electronic music icon will tour Taipei for the album’s promotion concert in December. He shared on Facebook that since he took his sabbatical, he knew that he wanted to create a new refreshing sound.

He wrote that after three years, the solo album is finally done, and it is by far the most personal music he has ever made. “I have put my heart and soul into this project.”

The artist will bring his Taiwan fans his classic big room and techno-style remixes, according to organizer Super Chill Events.

Hardwell collaborated with Taiwanese diva Jolin Tsai (蔡依林) on the single “We Are One” in 2018 and his well-known remix “Bella Ciao” has been played over 80 million times on YouTube.

The tickets will be available online on Nov. 16 and the early bird GA and VIP tickets are priced at NT$2,600 (US$83.7) and NT$3,800, respectively. For more information, please visit the website.



Hardwell announced the release of his latest album "Rebel Never Dies." (Facebook, Hardwell post)



Bella Ciao goes viral. (YouTube video)



Hardwell and Jolin Tsai's collaboration tune. (YouTube video)