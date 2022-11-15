Princeton knocks off UMBC 94-64

BALTIMORE (AP) — Matt Allocco had 18 points in Princeton's 94-64 victory against UMBC on Monday night.

Allocco had seven rebounds for the Tigers (1-2). Tosan Evbuomwan added 17 points while shooting 7 of 15 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line, and he also had seven rebounds. Keeshawn Kellman was 5 of 9 shooting and 2 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

The Retrievers (1-2) were led by Colton Lawrence, who posted 17 points. Jacob Boonyasith added nine points for UMBC. In addition, Matteo Picarelli finished with nine points.

NEXT UP

Princeton plays Saturday against Marist on the road, while UMBC hosts Lafayette on Friday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.