No. 14 Virginia Tech women set record in win over SC Upstate

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Kayana Traylor scored 17 points off the bench to lead five in double figures and No. 14 Virginia Tech set the school record for fewest points allowed, blowing out South Carolina Upstate 79-24 on Monday night.

Virginia Tech players wore #HokiesForHoos shirts to show support for the University of Virginia, where three members of the football team were shot to death on Sunday night.

It took the Hokies nearly three minutes to get the game's first points, but there were few other problems. The Hokies led 20-5 after one quarter and 36-9 at halftime. The 24 points allowed lowered the school record of 30 that was set against Furman in 2015.

Elizabeth Kitley had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Hokies (3-0). Taylor Soule contributed 10 points, six rebounds and four assists, Georgia Amoore had 11 points and Ashley Owusu scored 10.

Isabella Geraci led the Spartans (1-2) with six points, 10 rebounds and three steals.

The Hokies are one of five ACC teams ranked in this week's Associated Press Top 25, behind No. 6 Louisville, No. 9 Notre Dame, No. 10 North Carolina State and No. 13 North Carolina.

Virginia Tech's women's basketball twitter feed shared a post from the university's athletic department that read in part, “On behalf of Virginia Tech athletics, our coaches, staff and student-athletes our thoughts and prayers are with the friends and families of the victims of last night's tragedy... We are one team, one family, one Commonwealth.”

