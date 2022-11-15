Alexa
Taipei mayoral candidates urged to address climate change

Activists upset climate not put on forefront of election campaign

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/11/15 10:31
Overlooking Taipei 101 from Xiangshan. (Taiwan Tourism Bureau photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Environmental activists on Monday (Nov. 14) called on the three main candidates of the Taipei mayoral race to make climate issues top of their campaign platforms.

Greenpeace Taiwan has urged contenders for local elections, slated for Nov. 26, to include climate governance in their policy platforms since September with a proposal on the measures that can be taken. Twelve candidates vying for the top spots of the six special municipalities have adopted it, per the Environmental Information Center.

While the three hopefuls—KMT’s Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安), independent Huang Shan-shan (黃珊珊), and DPP’s Chen Shih-chung (陳時中)—have promised to incorporate the climate suggestions, they failed to present concrete measures in this regard, said the activists.

Greenpeace Taiwan stressed that Taiwan is an island country that bears the brunt of the impact of climate change, including a rise in sea levels, extremely high temperatures, and torrential rain. The candidates should seize the opportunity to woo undecided young voters who are concerned about climate issues, urged the environmental organization.

The policy suggestions proposed by the organization include: boosting energy efficiency for old buildings, expediting the implementation of electric transport, cultivating talent for net-zero expertise, incentivizing entrepreneurship for clean energy, promoting sustainable foods, enacting plastic reduction laws, and enforcing ocean protection rules.
