Haiti gunmen fire at convoy with US embassy vehicles

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Gunmen in Haiti opened fire Monday on a convoy that included vehicles from the U.S. Embassy and Haitian National Police, as well as commercial vehicles, according to a U.S. official. A Haitian driver was injured, but no police or embassy personnel were reported hurt.

A State Department spokesman confirmed those details to The Associated Press, but gave no other information on the incident beyond noting that the injured person's wounds were not life-threatening.

The incident comes at a time of rising violence and increasingly brazen attacks by Haitian gangs that have grown more powerful since the July 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse.