World Golf Ranking
By
Associated Press
2022/11/15 04:01
Through Nov. 13
|
|
|
|
|1.
|Rory McIlroy
|
|9.51
|2.
|Scottie Scheffler
|
|9.12
|3.
|Cameron Smith
|
|8.12
|4.
|Patrick Cantlay
|
|8.08
|5.
|Jon Rahm
|
|7.03
|6.
|Xander Schauffele
|
|6.88
|7.
|Will Zalatoris
|
|6.30
|8.
|Justin Thomas
|
|5.94
|9.
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|
|5.68
|10.
|Collin Morikawa
|
|5.58
|11.
|Viktor Hovland
|
|5.29
|12.
|Tony Finau
|
|5.26
|13.
|Jordan Spieth
|
|5.11
|14.
|Sam Burns
|
|5.09
|15.
|Joohyung Kim
|
|4.61
|16.
|Max Homa
|
|4.28
|17.
|Billy Horschel
|
|4.20
|18.
|Cameron Young
|
|4.14
|19.
|Hideki Matsuyama
|
|4.01
|20.
|Shane Lowry
|
|3.89
|21.
|Sungjae Im
|
|3.88
|22.
|Joaquin Niemann
|
|3.61
|23.
|Tommy Fleetwood
|
|3.16
|24.
|Ryan Fox
|
|3.02
|25.
|Keegan Bradley
|
|2.95
|26.
|Brian Harman
|
|2.92
|27.
|Abraham Ancer
|
|2.88
|28.
|Sepp Straka
|
|2.86
|29.
|Tyrrell Hatton
|
|2.85
|30.
|Seamus Power
|
|2.83
|31.
|Kevin Kisner
|
|2.79
|32.
|Corey Conners
|
|2.68
|33.
|Adam Scott
|
|2.66
|34.
|Aaron Wise
|
|2.65
|35.
|Russell Henley
|
|2.64
|36.
|Tom Hoge
|
|2.62
|37.
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|
|2.61
|38.
|Dustin Johnson
|
|2.58
|39.
|Thomas Pieters
|
|2.53
|40.
|Talor Gooch
|
|2.48
|41.
|Kurt Kitayama
|
|2.39
|42.
|Brooks Koepka
|
|2.31
|43.
|Kevin Na
|
|2.31
|44.
|Harold Varner III
|
|2.29
|45.
|Alex Noren
|
|2.28
|46.
|Guillermo Mito Pereira
|
|2.27
|47.
|Jason Kokrak
|
|2.26
|48.
|Louis Oosthuizen
|
|2.25
|49.
|Daniel Berger
|
|2.24
|50.
|Mackenzie Hughes
|
|2.14