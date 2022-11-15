Scotland rules out injured forwards Watson, Sutherland

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — Scotland ruled out injured forwards Hamish Watson and Rory Sutherland on Monday from facing Argentina in a rugby test this weekend.

Both British Lions were hurt in the loss to New Zealand on Sunday at Murrayfield. Watson was concussed while making a tackle in the first half and Sutherland hurt his knee in the second half and was carried off.

Scotland called up uncapped Saracens lock Callum Hunter-Hill.

Meanwhile, lock Richie Gray was cited for a dangerous charge into a ruck or maul in the All Blacks defeat. He has a judicial hearing by video on a date to be set and could miss the Argentina test on Saturday at Murrayfield.

