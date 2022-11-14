NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 16 14 2 0 28 65 35 New Jersey 15 12 3 0 24 55 38 N.Y. Islanders 16 10 6 0 20 53 41 Carolina 15 9 5 1 19 47 43 Toronto 16 8 5 3 19 45 44 N.Y. Rangers 17 8 6 3 19 52 48 Tampa Bay 15 8 6 1 17 49 49 Florida 15 8 6 1 17 48 46 Detroit 15 7 5 3 17 44 50 Montreal 15 8 6 1 17 47 48 Philadelphia 15 7 6 2 16 37 43 Washington 17 7 8 2 16 49 53 Pittsburgh 15 6 6 3 15 54 52 Buffalo 15 7 8 0 14 55 52 Ottawa 14 5 8 1 11 49 49 Columbus 14 4 9 1 9 38 61

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 16 13 3 0 26 59 37 Los Angeles 17 10 6 1 21 56 57 Winnipeg 14 9 4 1 19 43 33 Dallas 15 9 5 1 19 56 38 Seattle 16 8 5 3 19 52 45 Edmonton 16 9 7 0 18 59 58 Colorado 13 8 4 1 17 49 35 Minnesota 15 7 6 2 16 42 45 Chicago 14 6 5 3 15 38 43 Calgary 14 6 6 2 14 41 45 Arizona 15 6 8 1 13 40 54 Nashville 15 6 8 1 13 40 51 San Jose 17 5 9 3 13 47 60 Vancouver 16 4 9 3 11 53 66 St. Louis 13 5 8 0 10 31 48 Anaheim 15 4 10 1 9 42 68

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Dallas 5, Philadelphia 1

Boston 5, Vancouver 2

San Jose 3, Minnesota 2, SO

N.Y. Rangers 4, Arizona 1

Tampa Bay 6, Washington 3

Winnipeg 3, Seattle 2, OT

Monday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 5:30 p.m.

Carolina at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Calgary, 8:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Washington at Florida, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Buffalo at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Calgary at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Florida, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Columbus, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Detroit at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.