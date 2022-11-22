Today in History: November 22, JFK is assassinated

Today in History

Today is Tuesday, Nov. 22, the 326th day of 2022. There are 39 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Nov. 22, 1963, John F. Kennedy, the 35th President of the United States, was shot to death during a motorcade in Dallas; Texas Gov. John B. Connally, riding in the same car as Kennedy, was seriously wounded. Suspected gunman Lee Harvey Oswald was arrested. Vice President Lyndon B. Johnson was sworn in as president.

On this date:

In 1718, English pirate Edward Teach — better known as “Blackbeard” — was killed during a battle off present-day North Carolina.

In 1906, the “S-O-S” distress signal was adopted at the International Radio Telegraphic Convention in Berlin.

In 1935, a flying boat, the China Clipper, took off from Alameda, California, carrying more than 100,000 pieces of mail on the first trans-Pacific airmail flight.

In 1943, President Franklin D. Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Chinese leader Chiang Kai-shek (chang ky-shehk) met in Cairo to discuss measures for defeating Japan.

In 1967, the U.N. Security Council approved Resolution 242, which called for Israel to withdraw from territories it had captured the previous June, and implicitly called on adversaries to recognize Israel’s right to exist.

In 1975, Juan Carlos was proclaimed King of Spain.

In 1977, regular passenger service between New York and Europe on the supersonic Concorde began on a trial basis.

In 1990, British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, having failed to win reelection to the Conservative Party leadership on the first ballot, announced she would resign.

In 1995, acting swiftly to boost the Balkan peace accord, the U.N. Security Council suspended economic sanctions against Serbia and eased the arms embargo against the states of the former Yugoslavia.

In 2005, Angela Merkel (AHN’-geh-lah MEHR’-kuhl) took power as Germany’s first female chancellor.

In 2010, thousands of people stampeded during a festival in the Cambodian capital of Phnom Penh, leaving some 350 dead and hundreds injured in what the prime minister called the country’s biggest tragedy since the 1970s reign of terror by the Khmer Rouge.

In 2014, a 12-year-old Black boy, Tamir (tuh-MEER’) Rice, was shot and mortally wounded by police outside a Cleveland recreation center after brandishing what turned out to be a pellet gun. (A grand jury declined to indict either the patrolman who fired the fatal shot or a training officer.)

Ten years ago: In a series of constitutional amendments, Egyptian President Mohammed Morsi granted himself sweeping new powers and placed himself above judicial oversight.

Five years ago: Ratko Mladic, the Bosnian Serb general whose forces carried out the worst massacre in Europe since World War II, was convicted of genocide and other crimes by the United Nations’ Yugoslav war crimes tribunal and sentenced to life behind bars. A former confidant of ousted leader Robert Mugabe, Emmerson Mnangagwa, returned to Zimbabwe to become the next president a day after Mugabe resigned; he promised a “new, unfolding democracy.” Former sports doctor Larry Nassar, accused of molesting at least 125 girls and young women while working for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University, pleaded guilty to multiple charges of sexual assault. (Nassar would be sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison on those charges.)

One year ago: A committee investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection issued subpoenas to five more individuals, including former President Donald Trump’s ally Roger Stone and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, as lawmakers deepened their probe of the rallies that preceded the deadly attack. President Joe Biden said he was nominating Jerome Powell for a second term as Federal Reserve chair. The families of most of those killed and wounded in the 2018 Florida high school massacre said they had reached a multi-million dollar settlement with the federal government over the FBI’s failure to stop the gunman even though it had received information he intended to attack. A judge in Florida officially exonerated four Black men of the false accusation that they had raped a white woman seven decades earlier in Groveland, Florida.

Today’s Birthdays: Animator and movie director Terry Gilliam is 82. Actor Tom Conti is 81. Singer Jesse Colin Young is 81. Astronaut Guion (GEYE’-uhn) Bluford is 80. International Tennis Hall of Famer Billie Jean King is 79. Rock musician-actor Steve Van Zandt (a.k.a. Little Steven) is 72. Rock musician Tina Weymouth (The Heads; Talking Heads; The Tom Tom Club) is 72. Retired MLB All-Star Greg Luzinski is 72. Rock musician Lawrence Gowan is 66. Actor Richard Kind is 66. Actor Jamie Lee Curtis is 64. Alt-country singer Jason Ringenberg (Jason & the Scorchers) is 64. Actor Mariel Hemingway is 61. Actor Winsor Harmon is 59. Actor-turned-producer Brian Robbins is 59. Actor Stephen Geoffreys is 58. Rock musician Charlie Colin is 56. Actor Nicholas Rowe is 56. Actor Mark Ruffalo is 55. International Tennis Hall of Famer Boris Becker is 55. Actor Sidse (SIH’-sa) Babett Knudsen is 54. Country musician Chris Fryar (Zac Brown Band) is 52. Actor Josh Cooke is 43. Actor-singer Tyler Hilton is 39. Actor Scarlett Johansson is 38. Actor Jamie Campbell Bower is 34. Singer Candice Glover (TV: “American Idol”) is 33. Actor Alden Ehrenreich is 33. Actor Dacre Montgomery is 28. Actor Mackenzie Lintz is 26.