Global Hydroponics market developments and innovations in the market 2022-2033

The Global Hydroponics Market is estimated to be USD 37700 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 86831.79 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.2%.

Hydroponics refers to the method of growing plants in water, without soil. Hydroponics is a combination of the Greek words hydro (meaning water) and ponos. The ancient Babylonians and Egyptians first used hydroponics to grow crops on rooftops and in hanging baskets. Scientists began to experiment with hydroponics in the early 1900s to supply food for astronauts on space missions.

Global “Hydroponics Market” 2023 report presents an exclusive analysis of market size, share, revenue, production, consumption, gross margin, and price. The report provides detailed data on the analysis of market leaders and key factors that will impact industry growth. This report offers insights into the industry’s revenue returns, growth patterns, and competitive market status as well as development opportunities. The Hydroponics market report encompasses research methodologies, PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis, product scope, and CAGR status. This report provides a quantitative analysis of key countries based on their revenue share and the most recent technological advancements in each country.

Regional Hydroponics Market (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries):-

BrightFarms Inc.

Argus Control Systems Ltd.

Hortisystems UK Ltd.

Kubo Group

GreenTech Agro LLC

Circle Fresh Farms

Hydrodynamics International Inc.

Heliospectra AB

American Hydroponics

Inc.

Lumigrow Inc.

General Hydroponics Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by type:

Aggregate Hydroponic System

Closed Systems

Open Systems

Liquid Hydroponic Systems

Segmentation by crop type:

Tomato

Lettuce Leafy Vegetables

Pepper

Cucumber

Others (including Strawberries and Herbs)

Geographies:

✧ North America (U.S., Canada)

✧ Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

✧ Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

✧ Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

✧ Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

Hydroponics has many benefits:

Hydroponics, a form of gardening that doesn’t require soil, relies on nutrient-rich solutions to feed the plants. Hydroponics can be used to grow plants year-round. It has a lower carbon footprint and faster growth. To produce soil takes a lot of energy and water. Both of these factors have a huge impact on the environment. Hydroponics requires 90% less water than traditional gardening methods. This makes it more eco-friendly. Hydroponic gardens can also be installed indoors using artificial lighting powered by renewable energy sources. Hydroponic plants grow much faster than those that are grown in soil. This is because nutrients are delivered directly to the roots of the plants, instead of being transported through the soil.

This report aims to provide:

• A qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current trends, dynamics, and estimations from 2022 to 2033.

• Analysis tools like Porter’s five forces and SWOT analysis are used to determine the potential of buyers and suppliers to make profit-oriented and stronger business decisions.

• The in-depth market segmentation analysis helps identify the prevailing market opportunities.

• In the end, this Hydroponics report helps to save you time and money by delivering unbiased information under one roof.

The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the global Hydroponics market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the global Hydroponics market during the forecast period?

3. What are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in during the forecast period in the global Hydroponics market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the global Hydroponics market?

5. What are the technological trends and regulatory frameworks in the global Hydroponics market?

6. What is the market share of the major vendors in the global Hydroponics market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered appropriate for entering the global Hydroponics market?

Table of Contents:

Global Hydroponics Market Research Report 2022–2033

Chapter 1 Hydroponics Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption Export, Import by Countries

Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Hydroponics Market Forecast

