Taiwan badminton players win three titles at Norwegian International

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Five Taiwanese badminton players won three titles at this year’s Norwegian International on Sunday (Nov. 13), including the men’s singles, the men’s doubles, and the women’s doubles.

The Norwegian International is an International Series tournament of the Badminton World Federation (BWF).

The men’s singles final was a battle between two Taiwanese players, Lin Chun-yi (林俊易) and Lee Chia-hao (李佳豪). Lee defeated his compatriot in two sets, 21-12 and 21-11, to win his fifth singles title this season, CNA reported.

Currently at No. 56 in the BWF World Rankings, Lin has been on a winning spree since mid-August, capturing titles at the Mongolia International, Belgian International, Sydney International, and Bendigo International before Sunday’s victory in Norway.

In the final of the women’s doubles event, Taiwanese pair Chang Ching-hui (張淨惠) and Yang Chin-tun (楊景惇) bested Sweden’s Clara Nistad and Jessica Silvennoinen in three sets, 14-21, 21-12, and 21-15.

In men’s doubles, Taiwan’s Lu Chen (盧震) and Chen Zhi-ray (陳子睿) beat a Japanese pair, 21-19, 21-19, to win the title.