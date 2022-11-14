Smart Home Market Size 2022 Industry Analysis By Development, Share and Demand Forecast 2030

Quadintel recently added a new market research report named “Smart Home Market.” The research provides a thorough analysis of the global market in relation to the major growth-influencing opportunities and drivers. The study also maps emerging trends and their effects on current and forthcoming market developments.

Market Analysis

The study offers in-depth regional analysis of market scenarios, by analyzing previous trends and covering future forecast. It also offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies, along with some key market strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, R&D activities and more.

Global smart home market to reach USD 152.9 billion by 2027. Global smart home market is valued approximately at USD 76.5 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of about 10.4% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Smart home refers to the type of home which is equipped with heating, lighting, and electronic devices that can be controlled by computer or smartphone, remotely. The main objective of the smart home is to enhance the convenience and quality of life. Other goals include more efficient use of energy and greater security due to remote-controllable, connected devices. A range of home appliances, such as the lights, washing machine, coffee maker, and others can be time-controlled. The global smart home market is being driven by growing number of internet users and increasing adoption of smart devices and rapid proliferation of smart gadgets and smartphones. Furthermore, use of lighting controllers with in-built data-connectivity technology will provide new opportunities for the global smart home industry. Also, market players across the globe are strengthening their geographical presence through undertaking various strategic initiatives, which is also expected to have a positive impact on the market growth. For instance, in 2019, Apple, Amazon, Google, and Zigbee Alliance entered a collaboration to develop a new working group with the intent to manufacture and promote the adoption of a royalty-free, new, connectivity standard for enhancing the compatibility among Smart home products, with security as a prime design tenet. Also, in 2018, Johnson Controls International acquired Lux Products Corporation, which is a major provider of smart products and residential thermostats. Lux Products Corporation markets a range of successful commercial and residential product lines such as timers, smart home thermostats, including Geo and Kono. Such strategic moves by the market players are expected to fuel developments in smart home which is likely to boost the market growth. However, issues related to breach in privacy and security may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The regional analysis of the global smart home market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America accounts for the largest share in terms of market revenue in the global smart home market over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as presence of majority of the key market players in the region, technological developments and advancements, increasing demand and adoption of real-time energy management systems and smart technologies, etc. contribute towards the largest market share of the region in the forecast years.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Key Companies Covered in the Smart Home Market Research are Johnson Controls International, United Technologies Corporation, Schneider Electric, Honeywell International, Inc., Siemens AG, Amazon, Inc., Apple Inc., Google, ADT, Robert Bosch Gmbh and other key market players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Lighting Control

Security and Access Control

HVAC Control

Entertainment and Other Controls

Home Healthcare

Smart Kitchen

Home Appliances

Smart Furniture

By Software and Service:

Proactive

Behavioral

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027.

Target Audience of the Global Smart Home Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Examined in the study are:

Market behavior, risk, and opportunity levels

An assessment of end-industry behavior and opportunity

An anticipated timeline for industry recovery.

These responses will feature a comprehensive examination of the:

The markets’ current infrastructures

Market opportunities and challenges

Future potential for growth in specific industries

Major geographic and market segments to target, and end-user target groups and their potential operational volumes

Representative and a value chain opportunity breakdown

Market size and growth rate throughout the anticipated time frame.

The market’s main driving forces

Key market trends are impeding market expansion.

Obstacles to market expansion.

Market’s top merchants.

Thorough SWOT analysis

Threats and opportunities faced by the current vendors in the global market.

Trending factors that affect the markets in the various regions.

Initiatives with a strategic focus on the top vendors.

PEST study of the five main market regions.

