HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 14 November 2022 - FoodSmart Conference and Expo for the Food and Beverage Trade 2022 cum ECF Source Separation and Collection of Food Waste for the Food & Beverage (F&B) Trade and EPD Pilot Scheme on Food Waste Collection Award Ceremony were successfully concluded at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre on 14 November 2022. The theme-based seminars and discussions sessions were broadly supported by the F&B and environmental sectors. Corporate delegates shared not only the best practices and relevant innovation in food waste management, but also walked the audience through the latest development of sustainable food, artificial intelligence technologies, environmentally friendly tableware, and health and safe environment, etc. The wide range of new knowledge and new technologies disseminated at the event would help the F&B trade enhance its competitivity while achieving environmental excellence and sustainability.



Mr. Tse Chin-wan, Secretary for Environment and Ecology appreciate the efforts of the F&B trade in promoting food waste recycling



Invited to officiate the ECF Source Separation and Collection of Food Waste for the Food & Beverage (F&B) Trade and EPD Pilot Scheme on Food Waste Collection Award Ceremony, Mr. Tse Chin-wan, the Secretary for Environment and Ecology of the HKSAR Government presented over 300 participating organisations with certificates of appreciation. The certificates are a recognition to the trade's active delivery of social and environmental responsibilities through taking part in food waste recycling. He also took the opportunity to encourage the trade to continue to render strong support to the Government in promoting waste reduction in the community with a view to building together a greener and more liveable Hong Kong that cherishes resources for achieving carbon neutrality.



Mr. Simon Ka-wo Wong, Convenor of the FoodSmart Partnership Programme thanked food waste collection participants during his opening remarks at the award ceremony. He said, "The FoodSmart Partnership Programme has been committed to providing the industry with environment management recommendations and guidance on food waste reduction since its inception in 2018. This platform has helped the F&B trade formulate food waste reduction measures and carry out separation at source. We have kicked off a programme to recycle and separate food wastes, and arranged transportation of collected food wastes to O‧PARK 1 for free." Wong wishes the programme to continue to act as a communication channel for the sector and the government, through which the trade's views on separation at source and food waste recycling could be reflected to support the ECF and EPD schemes. By doing so, the trade could contribute more to lessen the burden of the landfills and towards a brighter and greener Hong Kong.



In his opening remarks for the Hong Kong Productivity, an organiser of the ECF Source Separation and Collection of Food Waste for the Food & Beverage (F&B) trade initiative, Mr Mohamed D. Butt, Executive Director of HKPC said, "HKPC has been collaborating with the trade in the FoodSmart Partnership Programme since 2018. To improve the efficiency of local food waste management, we also work with Hong Kong Waste Association on the initiative of Source Separation and Collection of Food Waste for the Food & Beverage trade. We have been supporting the trade with the technical knowhow and suggestions on producing less food waste, as well as on separating them. Suitably sized and various types of equipment for separation are also provided to help with separation. The collected waste has been sent to O‧PARK1 for free. Every year, the food waste processed at O.PARK1 can provide electricity for more than 3,000 Hong Kong families. On top of these, we are leveraging our expertise in technology and innovation to offer technical assistance to the trade. A good example is "Food TranSmarter", the food waste conversion system developed by HKPC to offer simple, clean and hygienic solution to the collection and shipping of food waste. In response to the government's requirements, HKPC is always dedicated to foster public engagement, technology innovation and re-industrialisation, such that the food waste problem can be tackled with a full-chain solution and all-round technology and services. Going forward, HKPC will continue to support the government's waste reduction measures and join up with the trade to manage Hong Kong's food waste problem to promote green and sustainable development."



Source Separation and Collection of Food Waste for the Food & Beverage (F&B) Trade



To promote waste reduction and separation at source for recycling in the industry, the FoodSmart Partnership Programme (FSPP) was organised by The Association for Hong Kong Catering Services Management Ltd, Association of Restaurant Managers, Chamber of Food & Beverage Industry of Hong Kong, Hong Kong Federation of Restaurants & Related Trades, and Institute of Dining Professionals. The programme is also jointly supported by the Environmental Protection Department, the Food Wise Hong Kong Campaign and the Hong Kong Productivity Council. Under the FSPP banner, the "ECF Source Separation and Collection of Food Waste for the Food & Beverage (F&B) Trade" initiative was rolled out to provide participants with technical advice and support on reduction and source separation of food waste, including free, suitably sized, and different types of food waste recycling equipment. Food waste collected from eateries are transported for free to O·PARK1 in Siu Ho Wan every day for turning the waste into energy/resources. Using smart and cloud-based data systems to support recycling transport, the initiative has developed district-specific diversion routes for the recycling sector to improve its operation efficiency. Besides, the Environmental Protection Department (EPD) had launched the Pilot Scheme on Food Waste Collection in 2018, focusing on setting out the main collection and transport operation logistics for the food waste generated by the C&I and public premises. A larger scale Pilot Scheme was subsequently launched in September 2021 to serve the food waste collection needs of more participating private and public organisations. The EPD is also expanding this service to recycle domestic food waste on a trial basis. At present, about 140 tonnes of food waste is transported to O‧PARK1 and transformed into energy every day. Some of the food wastes have come from the two aforementioned initiatives.



