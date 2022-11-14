Unwell Ter Stegen misses Germany's World Cup departure

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen will miss Germany's flight to a pre-World Cup training camp in Oman due to a gastrointestinal infection, the team said Monday.

The squad assembled at a Frankfurt airport hotel Sunday and is heading to Oman on Monday for warm-weather training.

Germany will play a friendly against Oman on Wednesday before its first game of the World Cup on Nov. 23 against Japan.

Ter Stegen “will not fly out with the team today to the World Cup short training camp in Oman because of a gastrointestinal infection,” the German team said on Twitter. “He is staying in Frankfurt for the time being and will travel as soon as possible after he has recovered.”

Ter Stegen has played 30 times for Germany but is typically a backup for Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer. His only tournament game-time was at the 2017 Confederations Cup.

