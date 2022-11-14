Russia denies Lavrov was taken to hospital at G20 summit

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was reportedly taken to the hospital shortly after arriving at the G20 summit in Bali.

Officials in the Indonesian government and medical officials declined to be identified to AP as they were not authorized to public discuss Lavrov's health problems, though two said Lavrov suffered from a heart condition. Lavrov is reportedly being treated on the island of Bali.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova denied the report as "the height of fakery."

"Sergei Viktrovich and I are reading the news wires and cannot believe our eyes," she added.

Zakharova also posted video of Lavrov smiling and reading documents while dressed in shorts and a t-shirt on an outdoor patio while Russian state-run Tass reported Lavrov was in his hotel room preparing for the G-20 summit.

Lavrov said reports of his hospitalization are "a kind of game that is not new in politics" and attacked Western journalists, who he accused of falsely reporting Russian President Vladimir Putin is ill for a decade.

Bali Governor Wayan Koster by contrast said Lavrov was in the hospital for a "medical check-up" and was "immediately returned" to his hotel.

Lavrov is in Bali instead of Russian President Vladimir Putin who opted to abstain from potentially awkward encounters with other world leaders present.

The Western leaders present strongly oppose Russia's decision to invade Ukraine on February 24 and condemn the atrocities that have taken place since.

ar/rt (AP, Reuters)