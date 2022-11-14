France calls up striker Marcus Thuram for World Cup

PARIS (AP) — Striker Marcus Thuram has been handed the last spot in the France squad that will defend its World Cup title in Qatar.

The French soccer federation said on Monday that the Borussia Mönchengladbach forward was added to coach Didier Deschamps' list for the tournament.

Deschamps had summoned only 25 players when he announced his squad last week, leaving one spot open.

Thuram will complement France's already impressive attacking sector alongside Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich), Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona), Olivier Giroud (AC Milan), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Kylian Mbappe (PSG) and Christopher Nkunku (Leipzig).

Thuram, the son of the 1998 World Cup winner Lilian Thuram, has been in impressive form this season, with 13 goals and four assists in all competitions. A tall and versatile player, he can be used in different systems.

He said on his Instagram account that being called up is “a dream and a pride."

The 25-year-old Thuram has played four times with France but has not featured with the national squad since the European Championship in June last year.

The squad flies to Qatar on Wednesday before launching its campaign against Australia on Nov. 22.

