Taiwan president and vice president present awards to outstanding doctors

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) and other high-ranking government officials presented awards to doctors who have made outstanding contributions to Taiwan's medical care at a Doctors Day celebration on Sunday (Nov. 13).

In her speech, Tsai said that Taiwan pulled through the most difficult times during the COVID-19 pandemic and finally opened up the country’s borders because everyone in the country stood together and worked together to fight the virus. With the help from the public, Taiwan's medical and public health system has demonstrated resilience in facing challenges, and for that she was grateful, Tsai said.

The president also mentioned that many senior physicians have practiced medicine for more than 50 years, and treated countless Taiwanese people, praising them as “the important cornerstone of Taiwan’s medical care.”

Lai shared on Facebook that the white robe represents incomparable courage and responsibility. Especially during the pandemic, the medical staff and commanding teams who bravely stood on the front line let the world see Taiwan's unity and tenacity.

The vice president added that looking back at how the epidemic was handled, he believed that every doctor deserves a medal on their shoulders and that he hoped that this spirit will continue to deepen and be passed on.