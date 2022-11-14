Freight Brokerage Services Market Key Trends And Growth Opportunities 2022-2030

Global Overview of the Freight Brokerage Services Market

The Global Freight Brokerage Services market is split by Type and application. For the period 2022-2030, the growth among segments provides accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Product Type [Truckload Freight, LTL Freight] and Application [Food and Beverage, Manufacturing, Auto and Industrial, Chemical] in terms of volume and value.

Freight brokerage can be considered a separate branch. Its purpose, apart from the freight forwarding business, is to arrange freight orders and send them to freight carriers. This should not be confused or mistaken for freight forwarding because it doesn’t have its own vehicles or storage facilities.

Key Players Mentioned in the Freight Brokerage Services Market Research Report:

C.H. Robinson

Total Quality Logistics (QTL)

XPO Logistics

Coyote Logistics

Echo Global Logistics

Landstar System

Mode Transportation

GlobalTranz

J.B. Hunt Transport

NTG Freight

Schneider

Transplace Inc.

BNSF Logistics

TransAmerica Express Logistics

Trinity Logistics

England Logistics

Allen Lund Company

MATSON

Werner Enterprises

Armstrong Transport

Global Freight Brokerage Services Market Segmentation:

Global Freight Brokerage Services Market, By Type

Truckload Freight

LTL Freight

Global Freight Brokerage Services Market, By Application

Food and Beverage

Manufacturing

Auto and Industrial

Chemical

Region of the Freight Brokerage Services Market:

➛ North America (the United States, and Canada, Mexico)

➛ Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Russia)

➛ Asia-Pacific (Japan, Korea, India, China, and Southeast Asia)

➛ South America (Argentina, Colombia, and Brazil)

➛ The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, Egypt, UAE, and South Africa)

Rising demand for product reliability, increase in business analytics, and powerful compliance regulations are the major key drivers for the growth of the Freight Brokerage Services market.

