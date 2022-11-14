Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan’s MediaTek launches new flagship Dimensity 9200 chipset

New chipset manufactured using TSMC’s second-generation 4nm process

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/11/14 17:08
(MediaTek image)

(MediaTek image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Fabless chipmaker MediaTek last week unveiled its new 5G flagship chipset, the Dimensity 9200.

MediaTek said the Dimensity 9200 is the first chip to sport the Arm Cortex-X3 prime core with operating speeds of 3.05 GHz and modeled on ARMv9 architecture. The latest chipset is also equipped with three Arm Cortex-A715 cores clocked at 2.85 GHz and four Arm Cortex-A510 cores clocked at 1.8 GHz.

The Dimensity 9200 also provides up to 30% power savings with AI-noise reduction and 45% power savings with AI-super resolution in all visual applications, the company noted. The chipset also has a sixth-generation AI Processing Unit, the APU 690, which delivers a 35% faster performance in the ETHZ5.0 benchmark app, according to GSM Arena.

MediaTek’s latest chipset also supports Full HD+ at a 240 Hz refresh rate, WHQD at 144 Hz, and up to 5K resolution displays at 60 Hz. MediaTek noted that this is also the first chipset to support Wi-Fi 7 and up to 6.5 bps data transfer rates.

The Dimensity 9200 is manufactured on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s second-generation 4nm process chips. Smartphones powered by the new chipsets are expected to hit the market by the end of 2022, the company said.
MediaTek
Dimensity 9200

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s MediaTek unveils new Dimensity 1080 chip
Taiwan’s MediaTek unveils new Dimensity 1080 chip
2022/10/13 15:23
Taiwan’s MediaTek posts US$1.78 billion in September sales
Taiwan’s MediaTek posts US$1.78 billion in September sales
2022/10/12 16:31
Taiwan semiconductor maker MediaTek to switch offices to renewable energy by 2030
Taiwan semiconductor maker MediaTek to switch offices to renewable energy by 2030
2022/09/27 16:00
Taiwan’s MediaTek drops to 5th in global IC design house rankings
Taiwan’s MediaTek drops to 5th in global IC design house rankings
2022/09/12 16:27
Taiwan’s TSMC sees four big clients scale back orders
Taiwan’s TSMC sees four big clients scale back orders
2022/09/08 15:42