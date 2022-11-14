Taiwan’s MediaTek launches new flagship Dimensity 9200 chipset

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Fabless chipmaker MediaTek last week unveiled its new 5G flagship chipset, the Dimensity 9200.

MediaTek said the Dimensity 9200 is the first chip to sport the Arm Cortex-X3 prime core with operating speeds of 3.05 GHz and modeled on ARMv9 architecture. The latest chipset is also equipped with three Arm Cortex-A715 cores clocked at 2.85 GHz and four Arm Cortex-A510 cores clocked at 1.8 GHz.

The Dimensity 9200 also provides up to 30% power savings with AI-noise reduction and 45% power savings with AI-super resolution in all visual applications, the company noted. The chipset also has a sixth-generation AI Processing Unit, the APU 690, which delivers a 35% faster performance in the ETHZ5.0 benchmark app, according to GSM Arena.

MediaTek’s latest chipset also supports Full HD+ at a 240 Hz refresh rate, WHQD at 144 Hz, and up to 5K resolution displays at 60 Hz. MediaTek noted that this is also the first chipset to support Wi-Fi 7 and up to 6.5 bps data transfer rates.

The Dimensity 9200 is manufactured on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s second-generation 4nm process chips. Smartphones powered by the new chipsets are expected to hit the market by the end of 2022, the company said.