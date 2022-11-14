Alexa
Video shows fatal car racing drama on Taipei's streets ending in police shooting

One man was reportedly killed in car accident, while police were forced to shoot suspect involved

By Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2022/11/14 18:50
Taipei police shoot man in thigh who is suspected of being involved in fatal car accident. (YouTube screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After a car racing incident in the center of Taipei City left one dead and another injured on Friday morning (Nov. 14), police shot an individual suspected to be involved in the crash in the thigh.

The incident reportedly took place around 4.20 a.m. in the capital’s Zhongxiao West Road underpass. Two cars were said to be racing, according to SET News.

After police arrived on the scene, a 22-year-old suspect involved in the collision, surnamed Lee (李), rushed toward the police and tried to wrest their guns from them. He was given repeated warnings to stop, and was then shot in the thigh.

SET News reported that the two racing cars had earlier collided, with one car rolling over. The driver of the overturned car, a 24-year-old surnamed Wang (王), was pinned under the car and died, while the passenger was hospitalized.

Video shows fatal car racing drama on Taipei's streets ending in police shooting
(YouTube screenshots)

According to reports, Lee's passenger was a 14-year-old male surnamed Tseng (曾), who also threatened the police. Lee ignored warning shots and repeated commands to "kneel down" before being fired at.

Both men were arrested and taken in for questioning.

Video shows man, surnamed Lee, being shot by police.
