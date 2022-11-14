King of Mandopop Tom Chang's retrospective lands at Taipei Music Center

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)— The retrospective exhibition of the king of Mandopop, Chang Yu-sheng (張雨生), also known as Tom Chang, is taking place at Taipei Music Center for four months.

Chang was a fixture of pop music throughout his career and passed away in 1997 after a serious car crash. The vocalist, songwriter, and record producer released his debut album "Always Missing You" in 1988, which was a success.

Chang introduced A-mei, the queen of Mandopop nowadays, to the industry when she was singing in a pub and later produced hits for her. To memorialize her dear friend, A-mei sent a flower basket and wrote that this exhibition eternalizes Chang’s music.

Chang was well-known for his high-pitched singing style and his signature tunes, including “The Sea,” “Take Me To The Moon,” and “The One I Love The Most Hurts Me The Most”, which featured A-mei.

Curated by InFormat Design Curating, the exhibition is titled “Fly Me To The Moon And Back” and is divided into six areas. It looks at the music icon’s three decades of life.

Additionally, the show invited Chang’s co-workers and friends, such as music producer Eric Chen (陳子鴻), Japanese musician Sakurai Koji, and television host Micky Huang (黃子佼), to share stories with the talent.

To pay tribute to the pop idol, five groups of modern musicians released cover versions of Chang’s five classical tunes, including Cheer Chen’s (陳綺貞) “Always Missing You,” Hip-hop duo Yeemao’s “I Expect,” and Wei Li-an’s (韋禮安) “The Sea.”

The exhibition will run until Feb. 28, 2023. For more information, please visit the website or purchase a ticket here.



Highlights of the artist's life on display. (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo)



The curator digitalizes Chang's two singles. (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo)



Visitors can listen to Chang's insights of the industry at the "Moon Station" section. (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo)