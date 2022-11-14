Foxconn CEO first Taiwanese to address business forum at G20

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foxconn CEO and Chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) on Monday (Nov. 14) delivered a speech at a business conference on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali as the first Taiwanese business leader to have done so.

The head of the Apple supplier gave a keynote speech on the topic of innovation-driven growth at B20, a two-day forum for the global business community in Indonesia, reported Yahoo.

Liu said Foxconn would like to share its experience in building a presence in the tech sector of an emerging economy, which can be challenging due to the lack of infrastructure and government support.

The effort boils down to three words, “Build, Operate, and Localize,” he said. Foxconn will demonstrate later in the session how it has worked with Indika Energy, a leading energy firm in Indonesia, to benefit local industries, Liu added.

Liu also took the opportunity to promote Foxconn’s electric vehicles (EVs) that ride the wave of a global push for prosperity built on clean energy, eco concerns, and smart technologies. Transforming a country’s transportation network helps realize a net-zero future while giving an impetus to economic development, he reckoned.

Founded as an electronics manufacturer, Foxconn (Hon Hai Technology Group) has ventured into electric vehicles in recent years. Upbeat about the outlook of the EV market, the company has laid out plans for 2023, with electric sedans, buses, agricultural machinery, batteries, and technologies to be rolled out in countries like Taiwan, the U.S., Thailand, Mexico, Indonesia, and Saudi Arabia, according to Business Today.