Germany's Scholz urges closer EU ties with Southeast Asia

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told business leaders in Singapore on Monday that Europe's biggest economy seeks to increase its cooperation with its Southeast Asian partners.

"Germany is keen on strengthening its economic ties with your region!" Scholz said on day two of his four-day tour of the region. His next stop will be Indonesia for the G20 world leaders' summit.

What Olaf Scholz said about China

The chancellor also pointed to the changing geopolitical situation with regards to both Russia's invasion of Ukraine and an increasingly dominant China.

"Deepening cooperation is crucial, because we all feel that the geopolitical ground beneath our feet is shifting," he said.

Scholz recently met with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Beijing. On Monday he assured other countries in the region that Germany's support for Ukraine against Russian aggression would also be applied to other countries that may face similar threats.

"No country is the 'backyard' of another," he told the conference. "The Asia-Pacific region is much more than China."

He did, however, stress that the diversification of Germany's economic ties did not mean "de-coupling," warning against what he called "protectionism in disguise."

ab/rt (dpa, Reuters)