Applicant Tracking (ATS) Software Market Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape And Key Regions 2030

Report Ocean released a report on the Applicant Tracking (ATS) Software Market. The recovery-based survey for market price report includes crucial data on growth strategy, market dynamics, innovations, company possibilities, and the competitive environment for 2021.Applicant tracking systems (ATS) are a type of software that act as a human resources database for organizing applicants. If you are familiar with customer relationship management tools (CRM), ATS are a close comparison, but with a particular focus on their search functionality. ATS are used by all sizes of companies to sift through large groups of job applicants, and to organize and contact those applicants. The main goal of ATS are to act as a tool designed to simplify the life of the hiring manager or recruiter. Just like a search engine, after a recruiter’s search, some applicant tracking systems rank applicants by keywords (skills, job positions) and filters (i.e. location and education).

According to this study, over the next five years the Applicant Tracking (ATS) Software Marketwill register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ million by 2024, from US$ million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Applicant Tracking (ATS) Software Market, shared in Chapter 3.

Market Overview

Based on appropriate market and geographical segmentation, a thorough estimate of this worldwide market includes its historical study and provides accurate and approximative timeline estimations up to 2030.With the help of this research report, stakeholders will be better able to create new strategies that concentrate on market prospects that will help them, ultimately making their business endeavors lucrative.

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Cloud Based

On-Premise

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Large Enterprises

SMEs

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Visume

Jobvite

Jobscan

JobAdder

ADP

Zoho

Lever

Paylocity

Ultimate Software

SmartRecruiters

BambooHR

ICIMS

ClearCompany

Kronos

Newton

Workday

SAP (SuccessFactors)

Oracle

IBM (Kenexa)

COMPAS Technology

TalentReef

Conrep

Cornerstone OnDemand

Advanced Personnel Systems

Greenhouse Software

ApplicantPro

IKraft Solutions

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Applicant Tracking (ATS) Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Applicant Tracking (ATS) Software market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Applicant Tracking (ATS) Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Applicant Tracking (ATS) Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Applicant Tracking (ATS) Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

What our reviews offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic hints for the new entrants

Covers market facts for 2022, until 2030

Market tendencies (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, funding opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic pointers in key enterprise segments based totally on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key frequent trends

Company profiling with specified strategies, financials, and current developments

Supply chain tendencies mapping the modern day technological advancements

