Cloud-based VDI Market Emerging Analysis, Future Growth and Business Opportunities 2030

Global Cloud-based VDI Market to reach USD $$ billion by 2025. Global Cloud-based VDI Market valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2016 is forecasted to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2018-2025.

Market Overview

The major factors speculated to augment the markets are increase in adoption of cloud-based solutions Rise in demand for virtualization Increase in adoption of handheld devices & smartphones for enterprise computing. A cloud-based VDI solution is a computing model where an end-user’s system can access all the essential files and data virtually in spite of being separated from the physical IT infrastructure.

The regional analysis of Global Cloud-based VDI Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World.

North America region is the leading region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to countries viz. India, Indonesia, China, and Japan, the Asia Pacific region is expected to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Deployment:

> Private

> Public

> Hybrid

By End-Use:

> Government

> Healthcare

> Telecom & IT

> Education

> Others

By Regions:

> North America

o U.S.

o Canada

> Europe

o UK

o Germany

> Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

> Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

> Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025-

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include-

Amazon Web Services, Inc., Cisco Systems, Citrix Systems, Inc., Dell Inc., HP Development Company, L.P., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, NComputing Co. LTD., Rackspace, Inc., VMware, and so on. The fierce competitiveness has made these players spend in product developments to improve the customer’s requirements.

Target Audience of the Cloud-based VDI Market Study:

> Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

> Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

> Venture capitalists

> Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

> Third-party knowledge providers

> Investment bankers

> Investors

Key Benefits of This Market Research:

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Neutral perspective on the market performance

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Market

Overview of the regional outlook of the Market

