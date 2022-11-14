DATS Market primary factors, Upcoming Trends and Industry Analysis 2022-2030

Global DATS Market to reach USD 6620.8 million by 2025. Global DATS Market valued approximately USD 728 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 27.8% over the forecast period 2017-2025.

Market Overview

Major drivers of the dynamic application security testing market include the increasing degree of business risks due to application vulnerabilities, stringent government regulations, increasing sophistication level of cyber-attacks, and growing adoption of third-party applications.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

> By Type

> Solution

> Service

> By Application

> Web Application Security

> Mobile Application Security

> By Deployment Mode

> On-Premises

> Cloud

> By Vertical

> Government & Defense

> BFSI

> IT & Telecom

> Healthcare

> Retail

> Manufacturing

> Others

> By Organization Size

> SMEs

> Large Enterprises

By Regions:

> North America

> U.S.

> Canada

> Europe

> UK

> Germany

> Asia Pacific

> China

> India

> Japan

> Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015

Base year – 2016

Forecast period – 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are –

IBM, Micro Focus, Synopsys, Veracode, Whitehat Security, Accenture, Pradeo, Rapid7, Tieto, Trustwaven Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global DATS in Market Study:

> Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

> Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

> Venture capitalists

> Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

> Third-party knowledge providers

> Investment bankers

> Investors

