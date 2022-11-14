Blockchain In Insurance Market Analysis and Forecast Snapshot by End-use Industry 2022 to 2030

Global Blockchain In Insurance Market to reach USD 4315.1 million by 2025. Global Blockchain In Insurance Market valued approximately USD 17 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 85% over the forecast period 2017-2025.

Market Overview

The major growth drivers of the market include the emerging need to have transparent and trustworthy systems, and the overall trends witnessed in the insurance sector related to increase in claims-related frauds. Companies, mostly large enterprises, get venture funding to develop supportive infrastructure for blockchain integration. Large enterprises are expected to dominate the market in terms of market share, as such enterprises are continuously investing in their R&D activities to improve their overall performance and provide customer satisfaction. However, the Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) segment is expected to exhibit a higher CAGR, owing to the availability of blockchain-as-a-service, provided by vendors operating in the market, which minimizes infrastructure development costs.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=16699

North America is expected to continue to dominate the market during the forecast period. The APAC region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to Increase in digitalization, humungous growth of IoT, and an increase in BaaS service providers in the region. Factors such as growing number of fraudulent insurance claims, increasing need to have transparent and trustworthy systems, and focus on reducing total cost of ownership are expected to drive the growth of the global blockchain in insurance market

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

> GRC Management

> Death & Claim Management

> Payments

> Identity Management & Fraud detection

> Smart Contracts

By Organization Size:

> SMEs

> Large Scale

By Regions:

> North America

o U.S.

o Canada

Request for Query or Customization :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=16699

> Europe

o UK

o Germany

> Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

> Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

> Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include IBM, Oracle, Microsoft, AWS, SAP., Earthport, BTL Group, BitFury, Factom, Bitpay and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Blockchain In Insurance Market in Market Study:

> Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

> Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

> Venture capitalists

> Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

> Third-party knowledge providers

> Investment bankers

> Investors

Key Benefits of This Market Research:

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Neutral perspective on the market performance

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Market

Overview of the regional outlook of the Market

Request full Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=16699

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/

Customer Experience Management (CEM) Market

Threat Intelligence Market

Physical Security Market

Warehouse Management System Market