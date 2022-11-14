This Week: Tyson Foods, Krispy Kreme, Target earnings

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:

Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods reports its fourth quarter earnings Monday. Tyson, one of the world's largest meat processors, is expected to report its profit fell for a second-straight quarter to $1.71 a share, according to analysts surveyed by FactSet. Earlier this month Chief Financial Officer John R. Tyson was charged with public intoxication and criminal trespassing. Last month it announced plans to move around 1,000 corporate positions from Illinois and South Dakota to Tyson's headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas.

Krispy Kreme

North Carolina-based donut shop chain Krispy Kreme reports its third-quarter earnings on Tuesday. Analysts surveyed by FactSet forecast its profit slipped to 4 cents a share from 6 cents a year ago. Krispy Kreme operates over 300 shops in the U.S. as well as in around 30 other countries. The company forecasts annual sales of up to $1.52 billion and profit as high as 32 cents a share.

Target

Minneapolis-based retail giant Target reports its third-quarter earnings on Wednesday. Analysts expect its profit fell to $2.12 last quarter from $3.03 a year before. The chain of nearly 2,000 stores has seen its shares lose almost 30% this year. It has said it plans to hire up to 100,000 seasonal employees in stores and distribution centers this holiday season, in line with a year ago.