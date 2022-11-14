"Hang Lung X HKYWCA ‘Love·No·Limit' Dementia Friendly Program Community Inclusion Day" Showcasing the artistic talents of dementia patients while promoting cross-generational care

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 14 November 2022 - Hang Lung Properties (the "Company" or "Hang Lung", SEHK stock code: 00101) and the Hong Kong Young Women's Christian Association ("HKYWCA") jointly organized the second "Love·No·Limit" Dementia Friendly Program – Community Inclusion Day at Amoy Plaza last weekend. At the event, free brain health consultations and cognitive testing services were offered to close to 100 individuals with the aim of promoting early detection of dementia symptoms. Over 7,600 members of the community along with dementia patients and their carers participated in the two-day event.



(From left) Volunteer representative of the Hong Kong Young Women's Christian Association, Ms. Helen Lau, Deputy Director (Head of Hong Kong Business Operations) of Hang Lung Properties, representatives of families with dementia patients, Ms. Koo Kwok Lai, Rebecca, District Social Welfare Officer (Kwun Tong) of Social Welfare Department, Mr. Chow Wah Tat, Kenneth, Service Director (Elderly Services) of the Hong Kong Young Women's Christian Association, and volunteer representative of the Hang Lung As One Volunteer Team show their support at the "Hang Lung x HKYWCA 'Love·No·Limit' Dementia Friendly Program ─ Community Inclusion Day "

Ms. Koo Kwok Lai, Rebecca, District Social Welfare Officer (Kwun Tong) of the Social Welfare Department, Ms. Helen Lau, Deputy Director (Head of Hong Kong Business Operations) of Hang Lung Properties, and Mr. Chow Wah Tat, Kenneth, Service Director (Elderly Services) of the Hong Kong Young Women's Christian Association unveiled the "Dementia Friendly Art Gallery" which displayed 200 works of art jointly created by dementia patients, their carers, young people, and Hang Lung volunteers.



In the "Dementia Friendly Art Gallery", the Hang Lung As One Volunteer Team and HKYWCA young volunteers introduce the artworks created by dementia patients to members of the public

Ms. Helen Lau, Deputy Director (Head of Hong Kong Business Operations) of Hang Lung Properties, said, "With Hong Kong's ageing population, the rising number of dementia cases, and younger adults being diagnosed with the disease, we hope that our collaboration with the HKYWCA in the 'Love·No·Limit' Dementia Friendly Program can have a positive impact on the people affected by dementia and society at large. By increasing awareness in the community, encouraging early detection of symptoms, and supporting dementia patients and their carers while fostering cross-generational ties, we believe the Program will contribute to a more inclusive, caring, and dementia-friendly world. At Hang Lung, we started dementia-friendly training for our frontline staff in 2021 and will have 100% recognized as 'Dementia Friends' by the Social Welfare Department by first half in 2023."



Artworks created by dementia patients are made into postcards for the public to write down good wishes to give to the elderly they know and to cheer on families with dementia patients

Ms. Koo Kwok Lai, Rebecca, District Social Welfare Officer (Kwun Tong) of Social Welfare Department, said, "The Social Welfare Department is committed to promoting dementia friendliness in the community through various channels. The vision of turning dementia unawareness into dementia-friendliness calls for cooperation between three parties, namely, the government, social welfare organizations and the commercial sector. I am very grateful that Hang Lung Properties has spared no effort in promoting dementia friendliness, as reflected by the 'Love·No·Limit' Dementia Friendly Program, which is now in its third year. I am also pleased to note that a majority of Hang Lung Properties' frontline staff have become 'Dementia Friends'. I hope that all members of the community will continue to cooperate, understand, connect, care for, and support the elderly, caregivers and people in need, leading ultimately to the creation of a dementia-friendly city."



Mr. Chow Wah Tat, Kenneth, Service Director (Elderly Service) of the Hong Kong Young Women's Christian Association, said, "HKYWCA has long been active in promoting innovative services that are tailored to the needs of the elderly, and has made building a dementia friendly community a major task. The 'Love·No·Limit' Dementia Friendly Program, jointly presented with Hang Lung Properties, is in its third year. Extending last year's emphasis on artistic creation by the elderly living with dementia, this year's theme is happiness and well wishes, enabling the elderly to share their feelings of joy and gratitude with the public through their colourful artworks. We have invited more young volunteers to participate in the creative process with the elderly. Last year, we had volunteers from Kwun Tong, and this year more than 40 young volunteers from Shatin, Central and Western, and Kwai Tsing also joined, realizing our aim of fostering care across generations. We look forward to cooperating with Hang Lung for the third year and continuing to give yet more extensive support to families with dementia patients."



Sharing her experience at the event, Ms. Sandy So, Registered Arts (Expressive Arts) Therapist, pointed out that artistic creation can effectively help dementia patients to release their emotions and express themselves, and at the same time stimulate their senses and awareness. In the art creation process, carers will also be able to see and appreciate their abilities, which can help foster positive relationships.



The "Dementia Friendly Art Gallery" at the venue showcased cross-generational works of art created by over 110 dementia patients, 80 Hang Lung As One Volunteer Team members, as well as HKYWCA volunteers from Kwun Tong, Shatin, Central and Western, and Kwai Tsing districts. The exhibit lets the public see the results of using artistic creation to encourage exchange between the elderly and young people. The artworks by dementia patients were also made into postcards, which were distributed at the event to give visitors a medium to share their good wishes to the elderly. Free brain health consultation was available and a cognitive testing station was set up at the venue for participants to understand their cognitive status, raise public awareness of the importance of brain risk assessment, and provide referral services to those in need.



Hang Lung is devoted to building a diverse and inclusive community via different community investment projects. The three-year "Hang Lung X HKYWCA 'Love·No·Limit' Dementia Friendly Program" aims to provide support to dementia patients and their carers, improve the abilities of elderly dementia patients and lighten the pressure on carers. Since its launch, the Program has benefited more than 1,500 dementia patients and their carers with Hang Lung volunteers putting in more than 830 service hours.



