Bergeron helps Bruins beat Canucks for 11th win in last 12

BOSTON (AP) — Patrice Bergeron scored his third goal in two days and the Boston Bruins won their fourth straight, beating the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Sunday night.

Brad Marchand got his fifth goal in just eight games this season, Connor Clifton and Pavel Zacha also scored and Tomas Nosek added an empty-net goal with 1:58 remaining as Boston won for the 11th time in its last 12 and improved to 14-2-0 on the season.

Hampus Lindholm had three assists and David Pastrnak had a pair of assists, setting up Bergeron and Marchand for one-timers as the Bruins' top line led the way.

J.T. Miller got his second goal in two games and Sheldon Dries also scored for Vancouver, which lost its third straight. Thatcher Demko stopped 27 shots as Vancouver fell to 1-3 on a five-game road trip.

SHARKS 3, WILD 2, SO

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Alexander Barabanov scored in the fifth round of the shootout and San Jose got consecutive wins for the first time this season.

Steven Lorentz and Nico Sturm scored in regulation and James Reimer made 28 saves for the Sharks, who were coming off a 5-4 win at Dallas on Friday night.

Tied at 1 after four shooters apiece, Barbanov’s wrist shot from low in the left circle beat Filip Gustavsson between the pads. Nick Bonino also scored in the shootout, the first San Jose has won in four attempts this season.

Kirill Kaprizov scored in the shootout for Minnesota, which got regulation goals from Freddy Gaudreau and Connor Dewar. Gustavsson finished with 35 saves.

RANGERS 4, COYOTES 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Barclay Goodrow and Adam Fox scored late in the second period and New York a three-game home losing streak.

Chris Kreider and Ryan Carpenter also scored and Igor Shesterkin made 31 saves for the Rangers, who are 13-1-2 in their last 16 games against the Coyotes.

Clayton Keller scored for Arizona, which has lost consecutive games after winning the first three on their season-high 14-game road trip. Connor Ingram had 23 saves.

LIGHTNING 6, CAPITALS 3

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Mikhail Sergachev had two goals and two assists during a four-goal first period, and Tampa Bay beat Washington.

Sergachev is the first NHL defenseman to have a four-point period since Toronto’s Morgan Rielly on Oct. 15, 2019, He tied the team record for points in a period.

Nikita Kucherov, Nick Perbix Cole Koepke and Nick Paul also scored for the Lightning, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 18 saves. Koepke’s goal in the third was his first in the NHL, coming in his 13th game. Steven Stamkos had his goal drought reach 10 straight games, but picked up two assists to reach 987 career points — moving past Dave Keon (986) into 98th place on the NHL list.

Conor Sheary, Lars Eller and Garnet Hathaway scored for Washington. Darcy Kuemper was pulled after allowing four goals on nine shots. Charlie Lindgren came and finished with 24 saves. Alex Ovechkin remained 13 goals away from tying Gordie Howe (801) for second all-time.

STARS 5, FLYERS 1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joe Pavelski had a goal and two assists and Jake Oettinger stopped 37 shots to lead Dallas.

Matej Blumel, Esa Lindell, Luke Glendening and Jason Robertson all scored for the Stars, who snapped a two-game losing streak in the first game of a three-game Eastern Conference road swing.

Travis Konecny had his sixth goal of the season for Philadelphia, which lost its third straight and fifth in its last seven. Felix Sandstrom had 26 saves.

