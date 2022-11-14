Experience the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Family with M1 True 5G

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 14 November 2022 - Thrilled by the display and software upgrades in the latest iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro family? Here is the icing on the cake: Apple fans can now unlock the greater potential of iPhone with M1. iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro are available from 7 October 2022 on Bespoke plans with M1 True 5G. Subscribing to these plans unlocks more significant cost savings for customers and extra perks and discounts amounting up to S$400* off the new devices.



Customers can take their experience with Apple's latest 5G-supported iPhone 14 and 14 Pro devices up a notch by leveraging M1's Bespoke plans with True 5G.



Experience A New Way to Work and Play Affordably



With M1, customers can trade up and obtain their iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro from S$0 on Bespoke plans with True 5G, which include Bespoke Contract and Bespoke Flexi. Under Bespoke Flexi, customers can enjoy low upfront payment from S$0 for the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro devices, with flexible payment in instalment periods of 12, 24 or 36 months at 0% interest.



As a bonus, subscribers who trade their existing device for the latest iPhone can get up to additional $200 off their handset. They also gain exclusive benefits, such as unlimited weekend data and free Apple TV+, Apple Arcade and Apple Music*, meeting all needs with one plan.



Advanced Phone with Groundbreaking Performance



The long-anticipated models under the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro family boast an amazing battery life of up to 29 hours of video playback. Designed with enhanced architecture powered by an A15 or A16 Bionic chip offering higher memory bandwidth, they deliver unrivalled performance and speed, enabling greater work efficiency and seamless movie streaming or gameplay. Complemented by an OLED Super Retina XDR display and Dynamic Island, users can expect a friendlier interface and impeccable graphics supporting immersive entertainment experiences.



To help customers enjoy these advanced cellular capabilities fully, M1's iPhone deals offer True 5G providing 10 times faster speed than 4G and double the network response and reliability. With a network that keeps up with smartphones' abilities, subscribers can easily stay on top of the action on the move.



Customers can visit M1's website or stores to order their devices and discover new ways of working and playing.



*Terms and conditions apply.



Hashtag: #M1



About M1

M1, a subsidiary of Keppel Corporation, is Singapore's first digital network operator, providing a suite of communications services, including mobile, fixed line and fibre offerings, to over two million customers.



Since the launch of its commercial services in 1997, M1 has achieved many firsts – becoming one of the first operators to be awarded one of Singapore's two nationwide 5G standalone network licence, first operator to offer nationwide 4G service, as well as ultra-high-speed fixed broadband, fixed voice, and other services on the Next Generation Nationwide Broadband Network (NGNBN).



M1's mission is to drive transformation and evolution in Singapore's telecommunications landscape through cutting-edge technology and made-to-measure offerings. For more information, visit m1.com.sg



