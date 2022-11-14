Andrews scores 18, Loyola (MD) knocks off Brown 75-70

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jaylin Andrews scored 18 points and Loyola of Maryland defeated Brown 75-70 on Sunday night.

Andrews added eight rebounds and three steals for the Greyhounds (1-2). Kenny Jones added 18 points while going 7 of 9 (4 for 5 from distance), and he also had three steals. Deon Perry was 3 of 10 shooting, including 3 for 5 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Dan Friday finished with 15 points, four assists and two steals for the Bears (0-3). Paxson Wojcik added 12 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and two steals for Brown. Kino Lilly Jr. had 12 points.

Both teams next play Thursday. Loyola (MD) hosts Washington (MD) and Brown hosts Stony Brook.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.