Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Ukraine to send off fallen Taiwanese soldier in ceremony

Tseng Sheng-guang’s mother, sister, wife to attend event in Lviv

  124
By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/11/14 10:36
A battalion superior speaks to Taiwanese volunteer soldier Tseng Sheng-kuang, who succumbed to his wounds on Nov. 2. (Facebook, Ruslan Andriyko p...

A battalion superior speaks to Taiwanese volunteer soldier Tseng Sheng-kuang, who succumbed to his wounds on Nov. 2. (Facebook, Ruslan Andriyko p...

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After succumbing to his wounds sustained at the front line in Ukraine on Nov. 2, Taiwanese volunteer soldier Tseng Sheng-guang (曾聖光) will be sent off in a memorial organized by the Ukrainian government and military.

Tseng was the first Taiwanese soldier to die in combat in Ukraine. The Carpathian Sich Volunteer Battalion Facebook page wrote in a post that he joined its rifle battalion on June 19, 2022 and was “a disciplined, balanced, courageous warrior.”

The memorial for Tseng will take place on Monday (Nov. 14) at 2:00 pm, at the Church of the Holy Peter and Paul, Lviv. His mother, sister, and wife will attend the event.

Last week, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had expedited passports and relevant paperwork and helped Tseng’s family travel to East Europe to make arrangements. It wrote in a press release that it would do its best to help the family through the difficult times and hoped that deceased warriors would find peace.

According to an earlier report, Tseng, died from blood loss after being hit by an exploding projectile during a battle with the Russian army in Luhansk Oblast. Tseng was quoted by the Carpathian Sich Volunteer Battalion Facebook page as saying he was fighting “on the side of light, for Ukraine and its people."

On Nov. 6, Ruslan Andriyko, Tseng’s superior in the battalion, wrote in a Facebook post mourning Tseng, “To leave a peaceful life, home, family and fall into the hell of war, mud, rain, frost, cold trench in which our brothers’ warm hearts beat under constant shelling and weeks without sleep... (Tseng) spent his last days in such conditions.”

He added, “A young warrior from Taiwan gave his life for Ukraine. Books will be written about him someday. In the meantime, nothing but pain... A great loss for our battalion, great respect to the family and Taiwan for such a son, and infinite gratitude from all Ukrainian people.”

Ukraine to send off fallen Taiwanese soldier in ceremony
The Ukraine military mourns Tseng's death. (Facebook, Carpathian Sich Volunteer Battalion image)

Ukraine to send off fallen Taiwanese soldier in ceremony
Tseng in combat gear photographed in Ukraine. (Facebook, Ruslan Andriyko photo)
Ukraine
war
invasion
Russia
Lviv
Ministry of Foreign Affairs
MOFA

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan foreign minister accepts credentials of new Guatemala ambassador
Taiwan foreign minister accepts credentials of new Guatemala ambassador
2022/11/12 17:21
Ukrainians celebrate soldiers retaking Kherson, Russia's latest defeat
Ukrainians celebrate soldiers retaking Kherson, Russia's latest defeat
2022/11/12 09:02
Foreign ministry condemns China's claim it helped Taiwan implement climate policies
Foreign ministry condemns China's claim it helped Taiwan implement climate policies
2022/11/11 10:51
Taiwan president to join Zelensky, Bush in conference on freedom
Taiwan president to join Zelensky, Bush in conference on freedom
2022/11/11 10:33
Nauru President to lead delegation to Taiwan
Nauru President to lead delegation to Taiwan
2022/11/10 15:17