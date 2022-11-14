Ukraine to send off fallen Taiwanese soldier in ceremony

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After succumbing to his wounds sustained at the front line in Ukraine on Nov. 2, Taiwanese volunteer soldier Tseng Sheng-guang (曾聖光) will be sent off in a memorial organized by the Ukrainian government and military.

Tseng was the first Taiwanese soldier to die in combat in Ukraine. The Carpathian Sich Volunteer Battalion Facebook page wrote in a post that he joined its rifle battalion on June 19, 2022 and was “a disciplined, balanced, courageous warrior.”

The memorial for Tseng will take place on Monday (Nov. 14) at 2:00 pm, at the Church of the Holy Peter and Paul, Lviv. His mother, sister, and wife will attend the event.

Last week, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had expedited passports and relevant paperwork and helped Tseng’s family travel to East Europe to make arrangements. It wrote in a press release that it would do its best to help the family through the difficult times and hoped that deceased warriors would find peace.

According to an earlier report, Tseng, died from blood loss after being hit by an exploding projectile during a battle with the Russian army in Luhansk Oblast. Tseng was quoted by the Carpathian Sich Volunteer Battalion Facebook page as saying he was fighting “on the side of light, for Ukraine and its people."

On Nov. 6, Ruslan Andriyko, Tseng’s superior in the battalion, wrote in a Facebook post mourning Tseng, “To leave a peaceful life, home, family and fall into the hell of war, mud, rain, frost, cold trench in which our brothers’ warm hearts beat under constant shelling and weeks without sleep... (Tseng) spent his last days in such conditions.”

He added, “A young warrior from Taiwan gave his life for Ukraine. Books will be written about him someday. In the meantime, nothing but pain... A great loss for our battalion, great respect to the family and Taiwan for such a son, and infinite gratitude from all Ukrainian people.”



The Ukraine military mourns Tseng's death. (Facebook, Carpathian Sich Volunteer Battalion image)



Tseng in combat gear photographed in Ukraine. (Facebook, Ruslan Andriyko photo)