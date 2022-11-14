TaiwanPlus app banned by Apple in China

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — English-language streaming platform TaiwanPlus has been banned from China’s Apple App Store for illegal content.

TaiwanPlus News Center Director Laura Chao (趙元穎) confirmed the news Friday (Nov. 11), saying the app had supposedly broken store guidelines by including “content that is illegal in China.” In a statement TaiwanPlus said it did not know what content had caused umbrage.

The website and app are still available elsewhere around the world.

Founded by the Ministry of Culture in August 2021, TaiwanPlus has been run by the independent Taiwan Public Television Service Foundation (PTS) since August this year. It also operates a TV channel, with plans to launch in the United States next year.

In addition, there is a 24-seven YouTube live stream of the channel’s content. TaiwanPlus' documentary series “Road to Legacy,” about independent music in Taiwan, recently received three nominations at the 57th Golden Bell Awards.