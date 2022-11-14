Alexa
Taiwan tracks 5 Chinese military planes, 3 naval ships around country

Taiwan sent aircraft, naval ships, and used land-based missile systems to monitor PLA aircraft and vessels

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/11/14 10:29
Chinese Y-8 ASW plane. (MND photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked five Chinese military planes and three naval vessels around Taiwan as of 5 p.m. on Sunday (Nov. 13).

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, naval ships, and used land-based missile systems to monitor the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft and vessels, according to the MND. No PLA aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait median line on Sunday.

So far this month, Beijing has sent 288 military aircraft and 44 naval ships around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”
Taiwan MND
Taiwan ADIZ
Taiwan Strait median line

