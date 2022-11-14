Rohde's 20 lead St. Thomas over Saint Francis (BKN) 84-48

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Andrew Rohde scored 20 points as St. Thomas beat Saint Francis (BKN) 84-48 on Sunday night.

Rohde also had six assists for the Tommies (2-1). Kendall Blue scored 15 points and added five assists. Riley Miller was 4 of 8 shooting, including 3 for 6 from distance, and went 2 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points.

The Terriers (1-2) were led by Josiah Harris, who recorded 12 points and 16 rebounds. Tedrick Wilcox Jr. added 10 points and two steals for Saint Francis (BKN).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.