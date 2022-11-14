Charting holistic development in the fields of business and accountancy through the inaugural Crowe Scholarship

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 14 November 2022 - Crowe Singapore ("Crowe") has awarded two Ngee Ann Polytechnic students with its inaugural Crowe Scholarship, which aims to motivate outstanding students to make an impact in the society and the fields of business and accountancy.



Newly minted Crowe Scholars, Mr Jonathan Chaw Junxi and Ms Kelly Ker Sze Yee with (from left to right) Ngee Ann Polytechnic Director for the School of Business & Accountancy Mr William Lim, CEO of Crowe Global, Mr David Mellor, and Chief Executive and Managing Partner of Crowe Singapore, Mr Tan Kuang Hui.

Through the scholarship programme, Crowe hopes to nurture creative, reflective global citizens and talents who are keen to lead the future of accounting in the fast-evolving digital landscape. Apart from promoting academic excellence, the three-year scholarship programme offers career and holistic development opportunities through internships with Crowe and mentorship by Crowe professionals.



Two Year 2 Ngee Ann Polytechnic students from the School of Business and Accountancy – Mr Jonathan Chaw Junxi and Ms Kelly Ker Sze Yee were awarded the scholarships last Friday, 11 November 2022, at Crowe Singapore's 20th anniversary celebrations dinner.



"The accounting profession has been evolving for decades, driven by disruptions, the acceleration of digitalisation and the use of artificial intelligence. To keep thriving, the future of accounting means embracing change – by moving away from simply compliance-driven work to being a well-rounded trusted business advisor to clients," Mr Tan Kuang Hui, Chief Executive and Managing Partner of Crowe Singapore, said. "We are pleased to launch the Crowe Scholarship, in partnership with Ngee Ann Polytechnic, to support young talents who are keen to take up this challenge in the accountancy and finance industry and serve with the highest level of integrity. We congratulate the two deserving students, Jonathan and Kelly, who have not only excelled academically but have impressed us with their meaningful contributions to the community."



Ngee Ann Polytechnic, Mr William Lim, Director for the School of Business & Accountancy, said, "As a testament to Crowe Singapore's business acumen and foresightedness, we are honoured that Ngee Ann Polytechnic has been selected to be a key partner in grooming talents for tomorrow. These scholars will be provided with meaningful internship and mentorship opportunities to develop their skills at Crowe Singapore, to guide their career development."



The two newly minted Crowe scholars hope to make an impact in the industry. Mr Chaw commented, "I am very honoured to receive this scholarship and thankful to have the opportunity to learn and work with leading accounting professionals. I hope to gain greater insights about the industry, sharpen my people skills and expand my professional network. Crowe's core values are very much aligned with my own. After my internship with Crowe, I hope to share my newly learned skills and industry knowledge with my peers so they can make positive impact on their careers as well."



Ms Ker added, "I am extremely grateful to be a recipient of the Crowe Scholarship which will support my professional development in several ways. With this scholarship, I hope to further enhance my interpersonal skills and accounting knowledge, so I can make key contributions to the accounting industry in the future."



Founded in 2002, Crowe Singapore is a fast-growing, full-fledged professional services firm. A member of Crowe Global, which is the 9th largest global accounting network by revenue, the Singapore firm leverages its core strengths in audit, tax, risk advisory, accounting and fund administration to provide a full suite of professional services, serving the needs of public-listed entities, multinational corporations and financial institutions. The firm has recently expanded its offerings to include digital advisory, sustainability and cybersecurity services.



A bursary programme, Crowe Student Aid Grant, has also been launched to support Ngee Ann Polytechnic students from low-income families through financial assistance and mentorship opportunities. The grant is a top-up to the government bursary (for Singapore citizens) that will allow for full coverage of the annual tuition fees and supplement other study-related expenses. Beyond financial aid, the student aid grant recipients are encouraged to engage in mentorship opportunities offered by Crowe. Such engagement includes conversations to broaden the students' worldviews and assist them to make more informed career choices.

Hashtag: #CroweSingapore #NgeeAnnPolytechnic



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Crowe Singapore

A member of Crowe Global, the 9th largest global accounting networks by revenue, Crowe Singapore is a full-fledged professional services firm that provides audit, advisory, tax, outsourcing and fund administration solutions to a diverse and international clientele including public-listed entities, multinational corporations and financial institutions. Through its core values of caring, sharing, investing and growing, Crowe Singapore holds itself to high standards of integrity and excellence, always striving to provide services that pay attention to its clients' vision, strategy and goals. It aims to be long-term trusted advisors to its clients.





About Ngee Ann Polytechnic

Ngee Ann Polytechnic started in 1963 and is today one of Singapore's leading institutions of higher learning with over 13,000 enrolled students in close to 40 disciplines. It seeks to develop students with a passion for learning, values for life, and competencies to thrive in a global workplace. The polytechnic also supports Continuing Education and Training (CET) through its CET Academy, which offers a wide range of part-time programmes and short courses. It works closely with industry partners to curate programmes for emerging skills, develop talent pipeline for the industries and help adult learners stay agile in today's rapidly changing global economy.



www.np.edu.sg



