Taiwan one step closer to no masking outdoors

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The task force for COVID response on Sunday (Nov. 13) signaled the relaxation of mask rules in two weeks after Taiwan saw weekly cases drop to less than 150,000.

Victor Wang (王必勝), head of the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), had said that three conditions are required for Taiwan to loosen mask mandates: No more than 150,000 weekly cases and 20,000 daily cases, and a controllable level of risk for seasonal diseases.

Taiwan recorded 146,000 new infections between Nov. 6-12, down 25.7% from the previous week's 197,000 cases. A downward trend can be expected, said CECC Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), with cases likely to decrease by more than 10% in the coming week, per UDN.

Chuang added, though, one or two weeks of observation will be needed before a decision is made. He has said restrictions will be lifted in phases, starting with optional masking for outdoor settings.

From Monday (Nov. 14), the required quarantine days for those testing positive will be shortened to 5+n, meaning they are allowed to end isolation with a negative result after five days under quarantine.