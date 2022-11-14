Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Taiwan one step closer to no masking outdoors

Taiwan has met two criteria for easing of mask rules

  317
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/11/14 09:49
A poster in Kaohsiung asking people to wear a mask and keep a social distance.

A poster in Kaohsiung asking people to wear a mask and keep a social distance. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The task force for COVID response on Sunday (Nov. 13) signaled the relaxation of mask rules in two weeks after Taiwan saw weekly cases drop to less than 150,000.

Victor Wang (王必勝), head of the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), had said that three conditions are required for Taiwan to loosen mask mandates: No more than 150,000 weekly cases and 20,000 daily cases, and a controllable level of risk for seasonal diseases.

Taiwan recorded 146,000 new infections between Nov. 6-12, down 25.7% from the previous week's 197,000 cases. A downward trend can be expected, said CECC Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), with cases likely to decrease by more than 10% in the coming week, per UDN.

Chuang added, though, one or two weeks of observation will be needed before a decision is made. He has said restrictions will be lifted in phases, starting with optional masking for outdoor settings.

From Monday (Nov. 14), the required quarantine days for those testing positive will be shortened to 5+n, meaning they are allowed to end isolation with a negative result after five days under quarantine.
Taiwan
mask
mandates
outdoors
masking
COVID
cases

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan reports 18,571 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 18,571 local COVID cases
2022/11/13 14:27
Majestic Princess cruise ship docks in Sydney, 800 COVID cases onboard
Majestic Princess cruise ship docks in Sydney, 800 COVID cases onboard
2022/11/13 12:44
Taiwan tracks 36 Chinese military aircraft, 3 naval ships around country
Taiwan tracks 36 Chinese military aircraft, 3 naval ships around country
2022/11/13 12:28
Taiwan Literature Awards honor authors during ceremony
Taiwan Literature Awards honor authors during ceremony
2022/11/12 19:30
Taiwan foreign minister accepts credentials of new Guatemala ambassador
Taiwan foreign minister accepts credentials of new Guatemala ambassador
2022/11/12 17:21