Rams WR Cooper Kupp hurts ankle, leaves game vs. Cardinals

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp injured his right ankle in the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

The Super Bowl MVP landed awkwardly trying to catch a pass from John Wolford that was too high, coming down on his right leg with 14:18 remaining and the Rams trailing 17-10.

Kupp stayed down on the sideline and was attended to by trainers before hopping to the bench without putting any weight on his leg. He was eventually able to walk back to the locker room with 12:44 to play, and the Rams said he was doubtful to return.

Kupp, who had the receiving Triple Crown last season by leading the NFL in receptions, yards receiving and touchdown receptions, had three catches for minus-1 yard as Los Angeles did not have starting quarterback Matthew Stafford (concussion protocol).

Kupp avoided serious injury when he rolled his ankle late in the 31-14 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Oct. 30. He leads the Rams with 75 receptions for 812 yards and six touchdowns this season.

