Gilgeous-Alexander, Giddey power Thunder past Knicks

NEW YORK (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 37 points, Josh Giddey had a triple-double and the Oklahoma City Thunder shot a season-high 62.5% from the field in a 145-135 victory over the New York Knicks on Sunday.

Giddey had 24 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds for the Thunder, who picked up their fifth straight victory at Madison Square Garden. Giddey joined Wilt Chamberlain (1968) as the only other player in NBA history to record triple-doubles during their first two games at MSG.

Lu Dort also had 24 points for Oklahoma City and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl added 17.

Six Knicks scored in double figures, led by Cam Reddish, who had a season-high 26 points. Julius Randle had 25 and Immanuel Quickley chipped in 24.

RJ Barrett, the Knicks’ second-leading scorer, got into foul trouble and was held to a season-low four points on 2-of-10 shooting in 19 minutes.

The Thunder surpassed their season average for points (113.4) by scoring 122 points through three quarters. Gilgeous-Alexander scored 21 points in the third, and the Thunder used a 17-2 run to turn a three-point game into a rout.

The teams set a torrid pace from the outset, with New York putting up 48 first-quarter points, a season high for a single quarter. New York, which led by as many as 13, shot 64.5% from the field in the first quarter and 4 of 7 from 3-point range, with 12 assists on its 20 made field goals.

Oklahoma City set a season high by scoring 43 points in the second quarter, then duplicated it in the third. The Thunder made 74% of their shots in the second and turned a 12-point deficit into a six-point halftime lead. The Thunder, who outscored the Knicks by 18 in the second quarter, scored a season-high 79 first-half points and closed the frame with a 24-12 run.

In the Thunder's last visit to MSG, Giddey finished with 28 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds in a 127-123 overtime victory on Feb. 14.

TIP-INS

The Knicks were without center Mitchell Robinson for the fifth straight game because of a knee injury. Isaiah Hartenstein started in his place for the third straight game and had 14 points and seven rebounds.

Gilgeous-Alexander, who played his college basketball at Kentucky, was kept off the scoreboard for the first 8 minutes, 11 seconds but improved to 5-0 at MSG combined in his college and professional career. … The Thunder have now scored 130-plus points in three straight games (2-1).

UP NEXT

Oklahoma City: At Boston on Monday.

New York: At Utah on Tuesday.

___

